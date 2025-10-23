Brock Purdy injury update: 49ers GM John Lynch drops crucial news on star QB's return as Mac Jones takes over

John Lynch gave an update on Thursday about Brock Purdy’s recovery. He noted that the 49ers are slowly getting closer to bringing back their franchise quarterback. While the general manager did not provide a specific timeline, he highlighted that the progress has been steady and clear.

The quarterback became San Francisco’s full-time starter midway through 2022 and led the team to a Super Bowl appearance. He is still out due to a persistent toe issue since Week 1.

Lynch made it clear that the 49ers are being careful with the recovery plan.

"What I can tell everyone is that we're being incredibly diligent," Lynch said, via KNBR radio.

"We've gotten so many opinions on this thing, and it's been pretty consistent. He's doing a really good job. We're taking the appropriate measures, and what I can tell you is he gets better each week, each day. I do think we're getting closer to him returning."

Purdy first hurt his toe in the season opener against Seattle, which made him miss two games. He returned briefly in Week 4 but had to leave during the loss to Jacksonville when the pain came back. The injury has kept him out for three more games.

In the limited time he's played this season, Purdy has thrown for 586 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.

John Lynch says Brock Purdy must feel fully ready before returning

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn

John Lynch said that the 49ers will not rush Brock Purdy back to the field. He stressed that the decision will depend not just on medical clearance but on the quarterback's confidence in his readiness.

"And how he feels, that's still out there, and TBD, but we're getting closer, we do know that," Lynch said on Thursay, via KNBR radio. "I think this week, in particular, last week, I think we made some progress. And so, that has Brock encouraged. It has everyone encouraged."

The general manager added that Purdy’s play style demands full health.

"There's doctors, and sometimes doctors have to hold the player back," Lynch said. "And so, there's those benchmarks and things, the type of testing that you can get past that.

"But I think the athlete knows their body extremely well. And I think Brock knows he plays a certain way, and you can't change the way you play to make it easier to play, and he's not going to. He's only going to play one way, so he's got to be right to play that way, both from a medical standpoint and all that."

Meanwhile, Mac Jones has run San Francisco's offense, leading the team to four wins in five starts. The veteran is among the league leaders with 280.8 passing yards per game. The 49ers are 5-2 heading into Week 8.

