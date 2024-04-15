Brock Purdy opens up over 49ers owner's foreshadowing record-breaking contract for the QB

Brock Purdy has seen his value rapidly increase during his time with the San Francisco 49ers. He went from being "Mr. Irrelevant" as the last pick in the entire NFL draft to one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

While it has surely been a luxury for the 49ers to find such a crucial hidden gem, it will likely come with a major price soon. Purdy was once expected to be a developmental backup due to his draft positioning. However, he is now supposed to become one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

CEO Jed York recently acknowledged that the franchise plans to pay their quarterback accordingly when that time comes. Per a recent report from Mercury News, Brock Purdy recently responded to these comments:

"I still have to put in the work. I have to win games for this organization and I have to get better, starting here in OTAs. Everything will fall into place when it needs to, and that's how I'm looking at it, but I appreciate his kind words."

York said regarding Purdy's potential contract extension:

"It's a good problem when your quarterback is one of the highest-paid guys on your team and in the league. Brock is going to ask for something that no one has ever asked for before. To me, the quarterback is the most important position, and those guys should be paid a lot of money."

Only four quarterbacks make more than $50 million in AAV, but according to Jed York, that list could grow with Purdy at some point. The franchise said it intends to fairly compensate for his success, which could impact its 2024 NFL offseason.

Brock Purdy's contract extension could be linked to Brandon Aiyuk trade rumors

Purdy and Aiyuk

The San Francisco 49ers feature one of the most loaded rosters in the entire NFL. While it helped them reach the Super Bowl, it also comes with salary cap complications. They have already paid most of their top players. And with Purdy expected to get a massive contract in the coming years, they will have some difficult decisions to make with the rest of their roster.

Brandon Aiyuk is a perfect example of this situation for the 49ers. He has improved his production in every season with the team and now seeks a contract extension ahead of the 2024 NFL season. It doesn't appear he will get it in San Francisco, so he has recently been involved in many trade rumors. This could be because the 49ers can't afford him right now.

