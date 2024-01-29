Brock Purdy led the San Francisco 49ers back from a 17-point deficit in the first half to an NFC title win on Sunday. While the Detroit Lions looked nearly unstoppable in the first half, the second half proved otherwise.

Purdy, who was drafted last in the 2022 NFL draft, is now heading to the Super Bowl. His fiancée, Jenna Brandt, couldn't be happier for the 49ers quarterback. She re-shared the San Francisco 49ers' post of Purdy celebrating the NFC title win and added the caption of how proud she was of him.

"Proud proud & proud," Brandt wrote.

The 49ers post also made a reference to Brock Purdy being called a "game manager" and not a productive quarterback. On Sunday night, Purdy showed he could get the ball down the field with his ground and passing game.

The San Francisco 49ers pulled off the 34-31 win over the Detroit Lions and will now head to Super Bowl LVIII.

Brock Purdy's fiancee, Jenna Brandt, celebrates bachelorette weekend

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is now focused on Super Bowl LVIII. However, the big game isn't the only huge event happening in his life this year. He and his fiancee, Jenna Brandt, are getting married this offseason.

Purdy and Brandt met when they were both freshmen at Iowa State in 2018 but didn't begin dating until 2022. The 49ers quarterback proposed to Brandt in July 2023 while vacationing in Florida.

In early January 2024, Jenna Brandt and her friends celebrated her upcoming nuptials with a bachelorette weekend in the mountains. The occasion happened to coincide with the 49ers bye week ahead of the NFC playoffs. The group traveled to Telluride, Colorado, where they enjoyed skiing, snowboarding and other winter activities.

To commemorate the event, Brandt wore a veil on the slopes and a white winter beanie with "Bride" monogrammed on top. Brandt shared the photos on her Instagram, showing the fun she and her friends had celebrating her big day.