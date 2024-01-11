IN PHOTOS: Brock Purdy’s fiancee Jenna Brandt kicks off snowy bachelorette weekend in Colorado

Brock Purdy and his fiancee Jenna Brandt are set to get married this offseason and are already starting their celebrations. Brandt is currently in Telluride, Colorado for her Bachelorette weekend in the mountains.

Jenna Brandt shared photos of herself and a group of friends enjoying time skiing on the mountains located in southern Colorado. They enjoyed a nighttime gondola ride along the mountains and even hot tube time.

"Snowwwwww in love w/ @brock.purdy13 ❄️Best friends in the best spot for the best weekend"

Brandt captioned the series of photos on her Instagram post that she was 'snow in love' with the San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

Brandt accessorized her Bachelorette look with a white beanie that read "Bride." She even donned a small veil while skiing with her group. As for her fiancee, Purdy and his San Francisco 49ers squad are enjoying their bye week after clinching the number one seed in the NFC.

When did Brock Purdy and Jenna Brandt begin dating?

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy met his now fiancee Jenna Brandt in 2018 when both were freshmen at Iowa State. Brandt played volleyball while Purdy played football for the Cyclones. They were just friends at first and didn't begin dating for a few years.

However, it wasn't until 2022 that Purdy and Brandt made their relationship "Instagram official." This came just months after Brock Purdy was drafted by the 49ers with the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Brandt was seen supporting Purdy when he was named the start later that season.

In July 2023, Purdy proposed to Brandt while on vacation in Florida. The couple posted photos of the big moment on their social media accounts. The quarterback called Brandt 'his girl' and said that he couldn't wait to be her husband.

“My Jenna girl forever. I can’t wait to be your husband and grow together in Christ. Here’s to forever babe. I love you JB!”

In her post, Brandt posted about the excitement she had about getting to spend her life with Purdy.

"WE GET TO DO LIFE TOGETHER…FOREVER! Brock Purdy - I love everything about you & your heart for Jesus more than any words can say."

The couple is planning to get married this offseason but first Purdy and the 49ers are preparing for a playoff run.