When is Brock Purdy getting married? 49ers QB's fiancée Jenna Brandt begins wedding day countdown

Together since their time in Iowa State, Brock Purdy and fiancee Jenna Brandt are one the NFL's most popular couples. The two continue to wow fans online, often sharing a few snaps from their life on social media.

With December here, Jenna Brandt seems to be all-in on the wedding prep. However, she also provided a countdown, confirming their March wedding.

"Less than 100 days babes," Jenna wrote on IG.

While we don't have an exact date for the wedding, we can draw an estimate based on the days provided by Jenna. Most likely planning a March wedding, the date could be between March 1 and March 9.

In another story, Jenna shared that she's using Mumu Weddings as their wedding site, an easy way for her to keep all wedding prep for bridesmaids in one place and organized.

The two got engaged in July. Emotional about their engagement, Brock Purdy wrote:

"My Jenna girl forever. I can’t wait to be your husband and grow together in Christ. Here’s to forever babe. I love you JB!"

How long have Brock Purdy and Jenna Brandt been together?

While there is no exact date for the beginning of their relationship, Brandt and Purdy have been together since their time in Iowa State. Before the 2023 NFL draft, Purdy was playing as Iowa's QB.

Furthermore, Brandt is also a sportsperson, playing volleyball in college. While initially in Iowa State, Brandt shifted to the University of Northern Iowa in 2021, majoring in kinesiology.

They made their relationship official on November 5, 2022, with Brandt referring to Purdy as 'her boy.'

Jenna Brandt makes her relationship with Brock Purdy official on IG

"My roots and my boy," Jenna Brandt wrote.

Purdy replied:

"My girl."

A few weeks ago, Purdy showed up to work at her farm in Iowa during the San Francisco 49ers bye week. As it was harvest time, everyone seemed to chip in some way or another.

"Don’t mind Brock, he’s just helping out on the future in-law’s farm during his bye week," the caption read.

One can expect more wedding updates from the two as their wedding date draws closer. Until then, Purdy will be largely focused on the 2023 NFL season and getting the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl.