IN PHOTOS: Brock Purdy gets engaged to Jenna Brandt as 49ers QB proposes to longtime girlfriend in Florida

Brock Purdy has put a ring on his longtime girlfriend, Jenna Brandt, in a dreamy, oceanic proposal.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback uploaded images of his proposal on his official Instagram account. Purdy and Brandt have been dating each other since their college days, so when fans got to know that they had locked it down, they could not stop themselves from congratulating the happy couple.

The caption of the post was:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"My Jenna girl forever. I can’t wait to be your husband and grow together in Christ. Here’s to forever babe. I love you JB!"

In the pictures, Purdy is seen on his knees while his now-fiancee is taken aback. The 23-year-old wore a white button-down and paired it with the same colored t-shirt and green shorts. Jenna Brandt looked beautiful in a white smocked-designed tiered dress.

The couple was beaming with happiness as they posed with their family members in the last picture of the post.

Get to know more about Brock Purdy’s bride-to-be

Formally dubbed “Mr. Irrelevant," Brock Purdy has had his girlfriend by his side on his roller-coaster NFL journey. The couple made their relationship official on Instagram in November 2022.

Although the young quarterback did not share much information about his relationship with Jenna Brandt, they were both students at Iowa State University, where they were student-athletes. Purdy spent time polishing his skills as a quarterback, and Brandy acted as a setter for the volleyball team at the university.

In 2021, she transferred to the University of Northern Iowa, but the two kept in touch with each other and ultimately fell in love.

Brandt belongs to a tight-knit family and regularly posts pictures with her family on her official Instagram account. She loves to spend time with her family. Additionally, she has shared that her siblings played a huge role in her enrolling at Iowa State.

Purdy’s family has already met his dream girl, as they were seen hanging out with each other in July 2022.

Brandt had been highly supportive of Brock Purdy's football career, and she was spotted at many of his games last season. Not only did she cheer for her man, but she also donned team merchandise.

Poll : 0 votes