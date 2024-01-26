“Brock Purdy’s playing for his job”: Ryan Clark puts pressure on 49ers QB ahead of NFC Championship Game vs Lions

Brock Purdy might be a full season and a half into his 49ers tenure with a win-loss record teams would kill for, but it's not enough. At least, that was what Ryan Clark declared on "Get Up" on Friday. The analyst claimed that the Tom Brady rumors are exhibit A.

"[00:05:38] I believe that Brock Purdy's playing for his job. As great as he's been the entire season, the way that he's executed, you hear rumors that they spoke to Tom Brady, he's always going to face something as Mister Irrelevant that you face as an undrafted free agent," Clark said.

He continued, claiming there's "always" a temptation to get a brand-name quarterback.

"There's a reason you weren't drafted by 32 teams for seven rounds. 'Can I get a player with a little more upside? Can I find a guy with a stronger arm? Can you get someone to go above the X's and O's?' And if this game gets tight, that pressure begins to tighten even more. [00:06:17]"

Could Brock Purdy be just another part of the 49ers QB carousel?

Despite being a perennial playoff contender, the San Francisco 49ers have managed to have as much turnover at their most important position as teams with a third as many wins. The last time the team went four straight years with the same top passer by yardage was with Jeff Garcia from 2000-2003.

Whether it has been injuries, benchings, or attempted transitions, the 49ers have consistently had a turnstile at quarterback throughout the last 20 years. Many believed that Purdy would be the player to put the carousel to rest, but others would beg to differ.

Despite going to two Super Bowls and four additional NFC Championship games since the end of the 2010 season, change has been a constant.

Who came before Brock Purdy?

Since 2004, the list of leading passers is a long one. From the Alex Smith days to Colin Kaepernick, the lost years, the Garoppolo/Mullens era and now Brock Purdy, there have been many changes. Here's a list of all of the team's top passers since the 2003 season ended.

Tim Rattay

Shaun Hill

Alex Smith

Colin Kaepernick

Blaine Gabbert

Jimmy Garoppolo

Nick Mullens

Brock Purdy

In comparison, since the end of the 2003 season, the Steelers have had just three top passers: Ben Roethlisberger, Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett. Could the 49ers settle on a long-term quarterback after 20 years with an NFC Championship win?

