Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna posts wholesome moments with 49ers QB from maternity photoshoot 2 weeks after announcing daughter’s birth

Brock Purdy's wife Jenna surprised fans by sharing her maternity photoshoot pictures two weeks after welcoming the baby. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback is gearing up for the fourth season in the NFL and his first after becoming a father.The couple kept their pregnancy a secret, and on July 28, they announced the birth of the baby. On Tuesday, Jenna Purdy offered a glimpse of her maternity shoot on her Instagram.&quot;Our little secret&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe shared an adorable snap with her husband in the first slide of the post. She hid her face in the picture with a cowboy hat while her husband adorably caressed her baby bump.She wore an oversized denim shirt and matching pants, while the NFL star opted for a comfortable white T-shirt and denim pants. Jenna shared a close-up look at her baby bump in the third slide of the post.Brock Purdy and Wife Jenna welcome baby girl, share heartwarming first photoIn an Instagram post on July 28, Brock Purdy and Jenna shared an adorable black and white family picture, and in the caption, revealed the name of their baby girl.&quot;Millie Joleen Purdy🩷 Life just became a whole lot sweeter,&quot; Jenna Purdy wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJenna Purdy held the baby while her husband looked at the baby girl adorably. Brock Purdy and Jenna attended Iowa State University together, and in November 2022, they officially announced their relationship on Instagram.The 49ers quarterback proposed to her in a romantic beachside setup ahead of the 2023 NFL season on a dock in Saint Cloud, Florida. Purdy shared the pictures of their engagement on July 2, 2023, with a heartfelt caption for Jenna.&quot;My Jenna girl forever. I can’t wait to be your husband and grow together in Christ. Here’s to forever babe. I love you JB!&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn the special day, Brock Purdy wore a white shirt and black shorts, while Jenna also twinned in a matching white outfit. The QB shared a few romantic snaps of the couple, and in the last slide, posted a family picture.The couple tied the knot in March 2024 in Iowa, and ahead of the start of this season, they welcomed the baby.