"I'm still learning" - Brock Purdy shares raw feelings about fathering first child with 'best friend' Jenna

Brock Purdy celebrated a major personal milestone nearly a week ago: the birth of his first child with wife Jenna, a daughter named Millie Joleen. Now, he has his first thoughts on entering parenthood.

In an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show on Friday, Purdy was asked how having Millie changed his perspective on things. The San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback replied (from 1:21):

"It's what matters... I get to go home to my wife and our little baby, and to be able to raise her up in this world, and obviously you want to teach her all the good things, and for everything to go perfect, but it's handling all of that and then coming here and working and playing football... I'm still learning, but my heart is big right now and I'm just so thankful."

He added (at 02:31):

"I mean, there's been a bunch of different moving parts and whatnot, but being married to Jenna and being my best friend, like we've been able to handle all of this."

Among those who reacted to Millie's birth were two of Purdy's teammates - tight end George Kittle and fullback Kyle Juszczyk, as well as linebacker Fred Warner's wife Sydney.

Brock Purdy reveals how he befriended NBA star Tyrese Haliburton at Iowa State

Iowa State is not as famous as its intrastate rival Iowa when it comes to producing football players, but Brock Purdy is easily the most prominent one to emerge from the program.

During his time there, he befriended another Cyclone who would become successful and famous: future Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton.

During the same episode, Purdy recalled the two of them becoming friends when they were freshmen (at 13:11).

"We had a couple of those classes and like, just hanging out with him. He's a genuine dude, and he had just this charismatic personality in front of all the guys and stuff. I was like, 'Oh, this guy's sweet.' Like, this guy, he's got something to him."

He also revealed a recent conversation that they had after the NBA Finals, which the Pacers lost 3-4 to the Oklahoma City Thunder (at 12:19):

"It was more, 'Congrats on a good season' and praying for him after his injury in game seven. And it was tough to watch, but I'm so proud of him."

Purdy and the 49ers begin their season at the Seattle Seahawks on September 7. Kickoff is at 1:05 PM PT on Fox.

