George Kittle shares wholesome 3-word message as Brock Purdy's wife Jenna gives birth to first child Millie Joleen

Brock Purdy and his wife, Jenna, gave fans a sweet surprise on Monday, announcing the birth of their first child. Jenna shared a joint Instagram post with Purdy, attached with a picture of her holding the newborn. The 49ers quarterback is standing next to Jenna in the photo, admiring their daughter, Millie Joleen Purdy.

“Millie Joleen Purdy. Life just became a whole lot sweeter," Jenna wrote in the caption of her post.

Following the major reveal, the couple received well-wishes from fans and many 49ers players and their wives, including tight end George Kittle. In the comment section of their post, Kittle dropped a 3-word message, celebrating Purdy and Jenna's new-parent journey.

"Mom and dad!" Kittle commented.

George Kittle shares reaction to birth of Brock Purdy and wife Jenna's first child (Image Credit: Jenna/IG)

Apart from the tight end, Kyle Juszczyk and Fred Warner's wife also shared their reactions to the birth of Jenna and Purdy's daughter. The 49ers' fullback shared a 1-word reaction, while Sydney Warner commented with a wholesome 4-word message for the new parents.

"Congratulations!" commented Juszczyk.

"Sweet Millie!! Congratulations, guys," wrote Sydney.

Brock Purdy started dating Jenna back when the two were studying at Iowa State University. While there haven't been many details around the timeline of their actual dating year, however, the couple got engaged in July 2023.

Their engagement came almost a year after the quarterback was drafted by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL draft. After being engaged for less than a year, Jenna and Purdy got married on March 9, 2024. The two had an intimate wedding ceremony in Des Moines, Iowa.

George Kittle received a memorable tribute from his wife, Claire

On Wednesday, George Kittle received a special shoutout from his wife, Claire, who celebrated the start of the tight end's ninth season with the 49ers. Claire shared an Instagram post from the 49ers featuring Kittle's picture from the first day of camp. In the caption of her story, Claire expressed her emotions about the tight end's major career accomplishment and wrote:

"Hi I love you. You're amazing. Happy year 9,"

Before celebrating the tight end's milestone with the 49ers, Claire Kittle shared a GRWM (get ready with me) video for the ACC Golf Championship on her Instagram account. The post later received many reactions, including a 4-word message from Jake Ferguson's fiancée, Haley Cavinder.

