"You're amazing" - George Kittle receives special tribute from wife Claire as TE enters 9th season with 49ers

The upcoming 2025 NFL season will be George Kittle's ninth season with the San Francisco 49ers. Having spent almost a decade with one franchise is a huge milestone. The 49ers tight end received a special tribute from his wife, Claire, on achieving this feat.

On Wednesday, Claire updated her Instagram story with a post from the 49ers, which featured Kittle's photo from the first day of training camp. In the picture, the tight end can be spotted holding a golden ticket to 49ers camp, marking the start of his ninth season with the franchise.

Along with the post, Claire's story included her wholesome reaction to Kittle's latest career milestone.

"Hi I love you. You're amazing. Happy year 9," Claire wrote.

George Kittle receives special tribute from wife Claire (Image Credit: Claire/IG)

The 49ers selected Kittle as the 146th pick in the 2017 NFL draft. The tight end has repaid the trust by winning First-team All-Pro twice, Second-team All-Pro thrice and six Pro Bowl honors. Besides, in April, Kittle and the 49ers agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $76.4 million. Kittle will become a free agent in 2030.

George Kittle's wife Claire dropped 2-word reaction to Kristin Juszczyk's ESPYs outfit

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk attended the 2025 ESPY awards with his wife Kristin last week. For the award function, Kristin recreated Hollywood icon Sydney Sweeney’s looks from CinemaCon 2025. Later, the designer shared an Instagram post giving fans a better look at her outfit.

For her stylish looks, Kristin wasn't just complimented by fans and celebrities, but also by her friend Claire Kittle. She dropped her honest 2-word reaction to Kristin's ESPYs outfit in the comment section of her post.

"What waist!!!!!!?" Claire wrote.

Claire Kittle dropped 2-word reaction to Kristin Juszczyk's ESPYs outfit (Image Credit: Kristin/IG)

Before Claire complimented Kristin, her husband, George Kittle, channeled his inner prankster while dropping a hilarious message on the designer's IG recap of Nevada holidays.

