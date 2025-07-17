"You're really cool but I love your husband" - George Kittle channels his inner prankster in hilarious message to Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin

Kyle Juszczyk and his wife, Kristin, enjoyed a trip to Nevada last week with George Kittle and his wife, Claire. Kristin recapped her fun memories with the Kittles in an Instagram post on Tuesday. It included multiple pictures of Kristin and Claire, in addition to some snaps of Kyle and George.

The post attracted a lot of reactions, and a hilarious one from Kittle. The San Francisco 49ers tight end channeled his inner prankster in his comment.

“You’re really cool but I love your husband,” Kittle wrote.

The comment section also included a message from Juszczyk for the tight end.

George Kittle sends hilarious message to Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin (image credit: instagram/kristinjuszczyk)

“Also wish that red number stuck around longer,” Juszczyk wrote.

Apart from Juszczyk and Kittle, Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily, also dropped her “cute” four-word reaction to Kristin’s favorite memories with the Kittles.

Before travelling to Nevada to participate in a celebrity golf event, Kittle celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary with a sweet tribute for his wife.

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin opened up about unknown struggles behind apparel brand’s success

While Kristin Juszczyk's OFF SEASON brand has been enjoying great success since last season, it has also seen its share of bad days. The Sports Business Journal released an exclusive interview with Juszczyk in May, where she talked about her struggling days with the apparel brand.

“They may look at my story as an overnight success,” Juszczyk said. “But that is very much not the case. I realized there was a white space in this five years ago, and I was knocking at every company’s door trying to get a licensing deal and trying to get maybe a collaboration, and, to be quite frank, no one was interested.”

Juszczyk admitted that the “no’s” motivated her to handle the hard times and deal with all the challenges she faced during her brand’s initial days. The designer experienced her first taste of success when Taylor Swift wore a jacket designed by her during a Chiefs games in January 2024.

