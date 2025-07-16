Baker Mayfield's wife Emily sends "cute" 4-word message to Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin over 'favorite' memories from ACC golf tournament

Over the weekend, Kyle Juszczyk and his wife, Kristin, traveled to Nevada for the American Century Championship. They were accompanied by George Kittle and his wife, Claire. Kristin shared a series of pictures with the Kittles on her Instagram stories, from their fun time at Lake Tahoe.

Kristin Juszczyk also revisited her vacation memories with the Kittles by posting an Instagram recap of her "quality time" with the couple. The designer also called George and Claire her "favorite people."

"A weekend of golf, extreme sports, and quality time with our favorite people," Kristin wrote on Tuesday.

The comment section of Kristin's post had unique reactions from not just her fans but also from Baker Mayfield's wife, Emily. Emily dropped a four-word message to Kristin's memories with the Kittles.

"Oh, she cute cute," Emily wrote.

Besides Emily Mayfield, there were also comments from Kittle and Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa. While Marissa dropped a two-word reaction, the San Francisco 49ers tight end had a hilarious comment.

"So pretty," Marissa wrote.

"You're really cool but I love your husband," Kittle wrote.

Baker Mayfield's wife Emily dropped 2-word reaction to Drake Maye's recent charity

Retired NFL quarterback Scott Zolak brought into light Drake Maye and his wife Ann Michael Hudson's generous donation to charity. Zolak said that Maye and Hudson donated many of their wedding gifts to local charities and homeless kids.

"They did a lot of donating with the local kids' shelters," Zolak said on July 8, via 95.5 The Sports Hub. "And stuff for the area he grew up, and some kids didn't have the right size of shoes, didn't have some Christmas stuff."

Emily Mayfield updated her Instagram story on July 9 with a post from ESPN that highlighted Maye's generous contribution to the community. The story also featured Emily's candid reaction.

"This rocks,” Emily wrote.

Before reacting to Maye's donation, Emily got honest about her experience using products from Brittany Mahomes' new brand, OWYN. Emily's review got her a wholesome reply from the Sports Illustrated model.

