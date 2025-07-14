Jake Ferguson's fiancée, Haley Cavinder, and Josh Kittle's wife, Claire, are close friends who often show love and support for each other. Whether stepping out together at major events or going glam at CMA Fest, the two are always hyping each other up.

On Sunday, Claire posted a GRWM (Get Ready With Me) reel on Instagram as she glammed up for the 2025 ACC Golf Championship. Haley slid into the comment section and dropped a four-word message.

“More of these plz,” Haley wrote.

Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder sends 4-word message as George Kittle's wife Claire shares GRWM video for 2025 ACC Golf Championship [IG/@clairekittle]

Last month, Ferguson’s fiancée and 49ers TE's wife enjoyed a girls’ night out at Losers Bar & Grill in Nashville. Haley’s twin sister, Hanna Cavinder, joined them for the night.

The Cavinder twins and Claire were in Nashville to attend the annual Tight End University 2025 event. A snap from their night out was shared on the Instagram story of the Cavinder Twins' page.

Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder shares clean-eating routine

Haley Cavinder often shares her fitness routine and daily vlogs on Instagram, but this time she gave followers a closer look at her diet. On Thursday, she shared a full-day lineup of meals focused on clean eating and protein-rich options in her carousel post. Her day began with an iced oat milk latte and avocado honey toast.

For lunch, she enjoyed a taco bowl, and later, a beef hot honey bowl and ended the day with a protein lava cake. The carousel post included a mirror selfie of the former basketball player, who wore a pink and white striped two-piece swimsuit.

She captioned her post, “What I eat in a day 🥑🥩😚, I have been focusing on whole, nutrient-dense foods that make me feel energized, satisfied, and balanced- this has made me less food focused + less bloated.”

Haley also stressed that eating healthy is just as important as working out. Food tracking helps you learn what your body needs and keeps you balanced. It’s not about being strict but making smart, long-term choices.

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

