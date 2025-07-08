Deebo Samuel has spent his entire career so far with the San Francisco 49ers, but this will change for the 2025 NFL season. He was shockingly traded to the Washington Commanders during the offseason, despite being a former first-team All-Pro and crucial piece of the 49ers' offensive system.

Quarterback Brock Purdy recently appeared on an episode of the Bussin' With The Boys podcast to share his feelings on losing Samuel this year. He expressed his disappointment in the departure and reflected upon his relationship with the star wide receiver.

Purdy stated:

"He's my boy, you know, I love Deebo. Day 1, he's always had my back and believed in me when I got in. I didn't really know how the guys were going to take it when I did get thrown in. Jimmy went down, I was like the last quarterback, and Deebo was nothing but just great to me."

Brock Purdy is referring to his rookie year when he was the third quarterback on the depth chart after being taken with the last pick in the NFL Draft. Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance were both injured during the season, opening the door for him to be the starter. He's never looked back since then and credits Deebo Samuel for helping him along the way.

Purdy continued:

"Building me up and just giving me confidence, man. He's my brother, but again, that's just how this business goes. I hope he goes to Washington and kills it and does great. I mean, anytime you get Deebo the ball, man, you never know what can happen ... He's an explosive player, exciting to watch. He's got a lot of great ball in front of him, too."

Purdy clearly believes that the Commanders are getting a legitimate weapon in Samuel this year, and potentially for several more seasons to come. It will be inetersting to see if he's right and how the 49ers will perform without one of their biggest stars.

49ers' offensive outlook without Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel

The San Francisco 49ers have some seious concerns when it comes to their wide receivers for the 2025 NFL season. Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk have served as their two starters in recent years, but Samuel was traded to the Washington Commanders and Aiyuk is coming off of a major season-ending knee injury last year.

This means that they may need Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings to step up in a big way, especially with superstar running back Christian McCaffrey coming off of a major injury of his own as well. This creates legitimate questions about theior offensive outlook and puts Brock Purdy in a challenging situation in his first season since signing a massive contract extension.

