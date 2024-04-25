Broncos’ 2024 NFL Draft target J.J. McCarthy fawns over ‘drop dead gorgeous’ fiancee Katya Kuropas

With hours left until the 2024 NFL draft and the Denver Broncos potentially targeting him, J.J. McCarthy hasn't forgotten to cheer on his fiancee, Katya Kuropas. Now graduating, Kuropas shared an emotional post on Instagram, reminiscing how good the past season was to her. She shared multiple photos, featuring her friends and McCarthy.

She even included a shot of embracing J.J. McCarthy on the field. She captioned her post:

"Extremely delayed but… Reminiscing on how amazing this past season was. An abundance of blessings and the best memories. Feeling so grateful for everything that unfolded & for everyone that was part of it!! Sad to see this chapter go, but excited for the next one."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Michigan QB commented on the photos:

"Drop dead gorgeous," McCarthy wrote.

McCarthy fawns over fiancee Katya Kuropas' IG photos (Image credit: @katyakuropas IG)

Trevor Keegan and Braiden McGregor's partners, Sophie and Kendall, also replied under the photo:

"Awwww love this 🤍🤩 onto the next," Sophie wrote.

"Next one so exciteddddddd," Kendall said.

That being said, Kuropas is always among the first people to support McCarthy (both on the field and online). Sharing photos and clips through her stories, she was there to cheer for McCarthy after Michigan's 27-20 win against Alabama.

Katya Kurpoas cheers for J.J. McCarthy (Image credit: @katyakuropas IG)

Katya Kuropas has always been ready to support 'her man' J.J. McCarthy

As mentioned, Katya Kuropas has been vocal about supporting her fiance through social media. She posted a small tribute after he 'went crazy' against Ohio State, sharing a photo of them on the field together.

"My mans went crazy today 😮‍💨😮‍💨," Katya wrote on IG.

Of course, Katya has also commemorated and celebrated their special moments with her 128 thousand followers.

Earlier this month, Kuropas recounted her engagement with McCarthy, calling it the 'best day' for them. Mostly present at his big games, one can expect Kuropas to attend the 2024 NFL draft with McCarthy.