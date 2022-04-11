“I don’t know him” - Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett admits he’s still learning about his players, including Russell Wilson

The Broncos are still new to Russell Wilson just weeks after his life-altering change. However, the quarterback is also new to some key personnel. According to Sports Illustrated, head coach Nathaniel Hackett is still feeling his new signal-caller. Here's what he had to say:

“I haven’t been with the players at all. I don’t know the players. I don’t know Russell. I don’t know what Russell likes. And truly, you don’t know. You try your hardest [to project] but even Russell is probably going to like different stuff."

He continued, pointing out that Wilson is still working on getting comfortable with his new roster.

"We don’t have DK Metcalf now, so he’s gotta find stuff for Courtland [Sutton] and Tim [Patrick] and [Jerry] Jeudy and Javonte [Williams] and all these guys. That’s a process."

Put simply, the quarterback is still in the process of easing into his locker room. His goal will be to establish chemistry with his teammates and coaches throughout the offseason training program. Likewise, one of the critical goals of the players and coaches will be to connect with Wilson as well.

It will be a two-sided effort to get on the same page and connect as one cohesive unit. Not only will the quarterback be working to figure out which lessons to shirk from his time in Seattle, but he will also be figuring out which lessons to take from Hackett.

Hackett is fresh off a stint in coaching Aaron Rodgers, so most would assume that he at least has some lessons worth listening to. According to Pro Football Reference, the coach was the offensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers from 2019 to 2021. In that time, his quarterback won two MVPs.

Will Petersen @PetersenWill One of the coolest things I’ve ever witnessed. Broncos QB Russell Wilson throws a perfect strike to Kris Bryant in front of a raucous Coors Field crowd. Chills. One of the coolest things I’ve ever witnessed. Broncos QB Russell Wilson throws a perfect strike to Kris Bryant in front of a raucous Coors Field crowd. Chills. https://t.co/vVjx6br5aH

What else does Nathaniel Hackett need to know in addition to Russell Wilson?

Denver Broncos Introduce Quarterback Russell Wilson

Before that, the head coach was the offensive coordinator of the Jacksonville Jaguars, helping the team reach the AFC Championship with Blake Bortles. Many look at these accomplishments as the core of why Broncos general manager George Paton decided to go with the rookie head coach.

In addition to finding a level of comfort with Russell Wilson, the coach also needs to find a level of comfort with his new responsibilities. For instance, in games, he will have to figure out clock management and understand it down to a science. Additionally, he will decide whether to challenge games.

For Denver, both topics have been a thorn in the team's side, going back to Vance Joseph and Vic Fangio. Some say the hopesoping that going with an offensive-minded coach will help ease the strain on those topics.

Edited by Piyush Bisht