NFL Trade Rumors: Broncos target Jalen Reagor to bolster Russell Wilson's offense

First-round wide receiver Jalen Reagor has been a disappointment thus far for the Philadelphia Eagles in his two seasons in the NFL.

As a rookie, Reagor appeared and started in 11 games. He recorded 31 receptions, 396 yards, and one touchdown.

Reagor was expected to be a breakout candidate in the 2021 season, following an unproductive rookie season.

Even though he was in the system and with the team for another year, his production didn't go up. He recorded 280 receiving yards, two touchdowns, and 31 receptions in 16 games played.

In the time Jalen Reagor was drafted in the first-round of the 2020 NFL draft, other receivers such as CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy, Justin Jefferson, Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, and De'Vonta Smith have all been drafted, and all have had a signifigantly better two seasons that Reagor.

According to multiple sources in the NFL, the Broncos have had interest in trading for Reagor, who could potentially be on the move.

Despite all of the news, Reagor spoke to local reporters on Wednesday, August 10, and gave a humble response to trade rumors. He stated that he wants to play for the Eagles for the rest of his career.

“This is a humbling experience, you go from first-round pick to battling. We’ve got a hell of a room. Some people have a job, some people don’t. I want to be here for the rest of my career. But it’s a business. I’m going to handle my end.”

Josh Tolentino @JCTSports



“I want to be here for the rest of my career. But it’s a business. I’m going to handle my end” #Eagles WR Jalen Reagor: “This is a humbling experience, you go from first-round pick to battling. We’ve got a hell of a room. Some people have a job, some people don’t.“I want to be here for the rest of my career. But it’s a business. I’m going to handle my end” #Eagles WR Jalen Reagor: “This is a humbling experience, you go from first-round pick to battling. We’ve got a hell of a room. Some people have a job, some people don’t.“I want to be here for the rest of my career. But it’s a business. I’m going to handle my end” https://t.co/vIKfRKFklY

Jalen Reagor would join a loaded wide receiver core in Denver with Russell Wilson at quarterback

Los Angeles Chargers v Denver Broncos

The Broncos are looking to load up even more on offense, giving quarterback Russell Wilson another weapon.

Although Jalen Reagor has had his struggles in his young career, there is still some potential in him. He was a first-round pick in 2020 and had three solid seasons in college at TCU.

If acquired, Reagor would join the likes of Courtland Sutton, who recently earned himself a contract extension during the season last year, Jerry Jeudy, and KJ Hamler.

Reagor will likely compete for the fourth spot at wideout behind those three and could be useful on special teams. He could just need a new team, system, and fresh start for a revitalized career.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat