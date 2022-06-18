"Looks as bad as Jalen Hurts does when throwing a football" - NFL fans hate the new Eagles logo

Fly Eagles fly on the road to victory
On Thursday, June 17th, The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they have tweaked their wordmark for their logo, going with a more "modern look."
According to The Athletic, the new logo will not appear on the jerseys until 2024 at the earliest. The eagle head will remain the main logo shown on the uniforms.
The team released the following statementhe unveiling of their new logo unveiling:
"As of TODAY (June 16, 2022), the Philadelphia Eagles will be adopting and implementing a new, refreshed wordmark. Moving forward, it should replace the old Eagles wordmark in all forms of media and public-facing materials but should not replace the “Eagles head” brand mark, which will continue to serve as the team’s primary logo."
"The Philadelphia Eagles wordmark is our secondary logo, and is to be used when displayed alongside other NFL team wordmarks, uniforms, and merchandise. It is not to be altered in any way."
Change is always good, but it seems as if the Birds have gotten nothing but negative comments in regards to their new look. Here's what fans think of the new rebrand:
Fans react to the new logo
This Twitter user thinks Philly's new logo looks just as bad as Jalen Hurts does when throwing the football.
This Twitter user questioned why companies are being lazier and making their new logos uglier.
Another Twitter user thought Philadelphia's new logo is bad.
This Twitter user thinks that the new logo is similar to the Jets logo of the 80's.
This Twitter user thinks their new logo is a joke.
This Twitter user thinks the old school era had the best logo back when they had Randall Cunningham and Reggie White.
Another Twitter user who wasn't too amused by the new logo.
This diehard fan thinks the new look is too plain and that they should stick with their old look.
Another Twitter user who isn't too fond of the logo.
While the logo itself won't change, fans seem to have riled up about the lack of creativity in the new wordmark. A lot of fans find it lazy by the franchise and it will be something they will have to get used to.
Generally speaking, it seems as if any time a team drops a new logo or uniform, most people don’t seem to like it. Philadelphia's rebranding of their wordmark is another example.
If you use quotes, credit Eagles.com H/T Sportskeeda