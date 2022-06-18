"Looks as bad as Jalen Hurts does when throwing a football" - NFL fans hate the new Eagles logo

Fly Eagles fly on the road to victory

On Thursday, June 17th, The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they have tweaked their wordmark for their logo, going with a more "modern look."

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate The #Eagles have tweaked the wordmark for their logo, going with a more modern look. The #Eagles have tweaked the wordmark for their logo, going with a more modern look. https://t.co/raqORA9dvm

According to The Athletic, the new logo will not appear on the jerseys until 2024 at the earliest. The eagle head will remain the main logo shown on the uniforms.

Zach Berman @ZBerm



From my understanding, the 2024 season will be the earliest the wordmark change will be reflected on the jerseys based on the timeframe of uniform changes. Zach Berman @ZBerm The Eagles introduced a new wordmark, as of today: The Eagles introduced a new wordmark, as of today: https://t.co/11Z8fFcHjX One note here: The new wordmark will not appear under the collar of the team's jerseys this season.From my understanding, the 2024 season will be the earliest the wordmark change will be reflected on the jerseys based on the timeframe of uniform changes. twitter.com/ZBerm/status/1… One note here: The new wordmark will not appear under the collar of the team's jerseys this season. From my understanding, the 2024 season will be the earliest the wordmark change will be reflected on the jerseys based on the timeframe of uniform changes. twitter.com/ZBerm/status/1…

The team released the following statementhe unveiling of their new logo unveiling:

"As of TODAY (June 16, 2022), the Philadelphia Eagles will be adopting and implementing a new, refreshed wordmark. Moving forward, it should replace the old Eagles wordmark in all forms of media and public-facing materials but should not replace the “Eagles head” brand mark, which will continue to serve as the team’s primary logo."

"The Philadelphia Eagles wordmark is our secondary logo, and is to be used when displayed alongside other NFL team wordmarks, uniforms, and merchandise. It is not to be altered in any way."

Change is always good, but it seems as if the Birds have gotten nothing but negative comments in regards to their new look. Here's what fans think of the new rebrand:

Fans react to the new logo

This Twitter user thinks Philly's new logo looks just as bad as Jalen Hurts does when throwing the football.

NotMattyIce @NotMattyIce02 @MySportsUpdate That looks as bad as Jalen Hurts does when throwing a football @MySportsUpdate That looks as bad as Jalen Hurts does when throwing a football

This Twitter user questioned why companies are being lazier and making their new logos uglier.

Another Twitter user thought Philadelphia's new logo is bad.

This Twitter user thinks that the new logo is similar to the Jets logo of the 80's.

David Isaacs @swede700 @MySportsUpdate That's not modern, as it almost reminds me of the Jets logo from the 80s. @MySportsUpdate That's not modern, as it almost reminds me of the Jets logo from the 80s.

This Twitter user thinks their new logo is a joke.

This Twitter user thinks the old school era had the best logo back when they had Randall Cunningham and Reggie White.

Another Twitter user who wasn't too amused by the new logo.

‏ً @BoltUpHerbert @MySportsUpdate the old one looks better im confused @MySportsUpdate the old one looks better im confused

This diehard fan thinks the new look is too plain and that they should stick with their old look.

God son @blharper1977 @MySportsUpdate Keep the old look. The new logo just to plain. I’m a die hard eagles fan I can’t tell they didn’t put no effort in it @MySportsUpdate Keep the old look. The new logo just to plain. I’m a die hard eagles fan I can’t tell they didn’t put no effort in it

Another Twitter user who isn't too fond of the logo.

While the logo itself won't change, fans seem to have riled up about the lack of creativity in the new wordmark. A lot of fans find it lazy by the franchise and it will be something they will have to get used to.

Generally speaking, it seems as if any time a team drops a new logo or uniform, most people don’t seem to like it. Philadelphia's rebranding of their wordmark is another example.

