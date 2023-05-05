Russell Wilson is still smarting from a lackluster 2022 NFL season and likely will continue to feel the heat until he turns the team around. However, the Denver Broncos quarterback likely didn't expect to get heat from a star on his own team.

Patrick Surtain recently responded to a recent ranking list as a whole and, in effect, took a tacit shot at his quarterback.

In NFL analyst Kyle Brandt's tier list, Wilson is ranked in the bottom seven of AFC veteran quarterbacks. Here's a look at the complete list:

Kyle Brandt's QB tier list - Courtesy of Good Morning Football on Twitter

Broncos cornerback Surtain accepted the first four tiers, with Wilson placed in tier four. He saw the ranking and where his quarterback was placed but instead defended Jacksonville Jaguars signal-caller Trevor Lawrence:

"I think tier one through four pretty solid. I think you add one more. I think Trevor could go higher I my opinion. He had a pretty good year leading his team to the playoffs. I think that's pretty good. You know, he's still proving himself in the league so he's up and coming."

Will Russell Wllson finish over .500 for the first time since 2020?

His advice to NFL legacy rookies, his take on Kyle's AFC QB Tiers, and of course, we're talking high knees on the plane We have @Broncos CB @PatSurtainll in the building this morningHis advice to NFL legacy rookies, his take on Kyle's AFC QB Tiers, and of course, we're talking high knees on the plane We have @Broncos CB @PatSurtainll in the building this morning His advice to NFL legacy rookies, his take on Kyle's AFC QB Tiers, and of course, we're talking high knees on the plane https://t.co/22U0AaYFph

Russell Wilson aims follow in Trevor Lawrence's footsteps

Broncos QB Russell Wilson at Denver Broncos v Baltimore Ravens

Russel Wilson weathered a tough awakening in 2022, much like Trevor Lawrence and Jared Goff's first years with a new team.

In Lawrence's first season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he went 3-14 under Urban Meyer. Meyer was fired and Doug Pederson took over in 2022. The quarterback went 9-8 and won a playoff game.

Before that, quarterback Jared Goff went 0-7 in his first year with the Los Angeles Rams under Jeff Fisher. In his first year under Sean McVay, he went 11-4.

Russell Wilson went 4-11 in his first year in Denver and Broncos fans are hoping to see that record flip in 2023 with Sean Payton taking over as head coach.

Of course, the NFL has a funny way of zigging as soon as a pattern is established. Will Wilson experience a renaissance in 2023?

