Urban Meyer’s daughter Gigi Meyer goes off on Instagram after Jaguars fire head coach 

Gigi Meyer Pruett, the daughter of former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, was not pleased when her father was fired as the team’s head coach. She took to Twitter to express her displeasure at the Jaguars firing her father 13 games into his NFL head coaching career.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball Urban Meyer’s daughter Gigi Meyer posted these stories on Instagram after the Jaguars fired her father Urban Meyer’s daughter Gigi Meyer posted these stories on Instagram after the Jaguars fired her father https://t.co/gPSrK8lK2y

Gigi Meyer posted these words on her Instagram story:

“The enemy (aka the world) really doesn’t wanna see good people win,” she wrote. “And you can argue whether my dad is a ‘good person’ or not based on what you see in the media (super reliable source of info as we know."

Meyer went on to say:

“Anyone who truly knows us knows how incredible he is as a person. And the world hates any platform we have, so he’s going to create chaos to destroy it. Little does he know he’s making it stronger. It’s not over. Keep watching.”

Jaguars owner Shad Khan released a statement after Urban Meyer was dismissed as head coach:

"After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban's tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone.”

What went wrong in Jacksonville for Urban Meyer?

Meyer was hired in January of 2021 to be the Jaguars’ sixth head coach in its 27-year history. Early on in his tenure as head coach, he hired Chris Doyle to his coaching staff as the Jaguars’ Director of Sports Performance.

However, reports emerged that, during his time as the University of Iowa’s strength and conditioning coach, several former Black Iowa players came out against Doyle, accusing him of racist behavior and bullying.

Later in the season, Meyer was not on the team plane after their game versus the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati.

He was caught on video in a compromising position with a woman in an Ohio bar that he owns after the Jaguars lost to Cincinnati. It was the team’s fourth straight loss at the time.

And in what was probably the final straw, reports emerged that he kicked former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo in the leg before a preseason game.

The team announced that offensive coordinator Darren Bevell will be the interim head coach for the remaining four games of the season. The Jaguars are last in the AFC South with a record of 2-11 and are on a five-game losing streak.

