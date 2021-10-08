Who is Gigi Meyer? Urban Meyer's daughter reveals 'truth' about family situation

Gigi Meyer, Urban Meyer's daughter, is coming to her dad's aid after his recent escapade. Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has been in hot water ever since videos leaked of him being uncomfortably close to a woman who is not his wife. For those who saw it, it evoked a mixture of emotions: revolt, disgust and hilarity being chief amongst them. However, the people for whom it would have been the hardest are undoubtedly his family.

Aditi Kinkhabwala @AKinkhabwala Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Jaguars coach Urban Meyer addressed his full team today to express remorse and responsibility for his actions over the weekend, source said. #Jaguars coach Urban Meyer addressed his full team today to express remorse and responsibility for his actions over the weekend, source said. #Jaguars HC Urban Meyer already has this morning. He told his team that he’s always cared about two “things,” his family (expressly identifying his “wife of 37 years” Shelley) and his players - and then said “I embarrassed them both.” twitter.com/rapsheet/statu… #Jaguars HC Urban Meyer already has this morning. He told his team that he’s always cared about two “things,” his family (expressly identifying his “wife of 37 years” Shelley) and his players - and then said “I embarrassed them both.” twitter.com/rapsheet/statu…

It would not have been easy for his wife to digest her husband seemingly enjoying the company of another woman in her absence. Their children must have been let down by the actions of the man they hold their hero. But whatever their initial reaction might have been, Urban Meyer's family is coming to his rescue just when he needs them the most.

Daughter Gigi Meyer comes to dad Urban Meyer's defense

Urban Meyer has three children: Nicole (Nicki), Gisela (Gigi) and Nathan. Gigi Meyer is his youngest daughter and middle child.

She was a volleyball player like her elder sister and was captain of her team at Florida Gulf Coast University for four years. She then became a professional wakeboarder before starting her own fitness brand 'GFIT'.

Gigi Meyer is married to Brian Pruett, who also attended the same university as her and played on the baseball team. Together with her father and husband, she is part of a happy and content family.

That serenity has recently been rocked by Urban Meyer's rash choice. However, Gigi Meyer is not giving up on her dad so easily. She has spoken out on behalf of the family and said that she still trusts her dad. Gigi Meyer wrote,

“We’re good. As a family, we’re good, you know, and the reality of it is like, as much as our lives might seem different than everybody else’s, we’re still human. Like, we’re still human. We have human things that we deal with, and this is one of those things. But the good news is we know my dad and we know his character and he’s literally the most incredible person I know in my entire life, and I still hold true to that truth. Like that is my truth, doesn’t have to be your truth, but that’s my truth and I’m sticking to it. So we’ve all decided we’re going to move on, all right? We’re moving on and life is good. We are blessed. I have the most incredible family in the entire world.”

With his whole world collapsing around him, Gigi Meyer reminded her father that his family was still by his side. Perhaps Urban Meyer will put them first next time before he goes on any little jaunts.

