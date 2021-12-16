Urban Meyer fired: NFL fans couldn't stop the memefest following Jaguars HC's firing

Many people knew it was inevitable that Urban Meyer would be dismissed from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Late Wednesday night, Jacksonville Jaguars team owner Shahid Khan broke the news that he had fired Meyer, who has only been able to muster two wins so far this season and was creating an uninviting culture in the organization.

As with most breaking news, social media tends to take stories and run with them.

The news about Urban Meyer was no different as NFL fans, not just Jaguars fans, took to Twitter to create their own memes about Meyer's tenure and dismissal from the team.

NFL Fans took to Twitter to share memes of the Urban Meyer dismissal

NFL fans have done it again when it comes to creating and sharing memes. The subject is Urban Meyer and his just 11 month tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars after he signed a five-year deal with the team in January 2021.

Fans have shared their take on the situation as some are quite accurate while others are a little dramatic.

Meyer, who won College Football Championships with the University of Florida Gators and Ohio State Buckeyes, was out of coaching and working as an analyst with FOX sports when he was hired by Jacksonville.

Yianni Kourakis @WPBF_Yianni Urban Meyer fired Twitter is a pretty funny Twitter! Keep it up y’all with the memes and gifs Urban Meyer fired Twitter is a pretty funny Twitter! Keep it up y’all with the memes and gifs https://t.co/X8ahuE1pMv

While it is unclear what Urban Meyer's next move will be, he will continue to be paid by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The financial aspects of Urban Meyer's contract with the team were never released, just the tenure of the contract, which he clearly didn't even get that far into.

Warren Sharp @SharpFootball Urban Meyer trying to coach the Jaguars Urban Meyer trying to coach the Jaguars https://t.co/85xlVOjHwx

As the situation around Urban Meyer and his tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars has brought some serious allegations, including verbal and physical altercations, NFL fans have taken a comical spin on the situation.

Where do the Jacksonville Jaguars go from here? They will play under interim head coach and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell for the remainder of the 2021 NFL season.

A decision will then be made not only about the coaching staff but also apparently on the future of General Manager Trent Baalke.

The 2-11 Jacksonville Jaguars will now host the fellow 2-11 Houston Texans this Sunday and then the current three-win New York Jets the following week.

