"Keep your mouth shut" - Ex-NFL HC Jeff Fisher slams Ron Rivera, says stop creating narratives

Ron Rivera and Jeff Fisher, two NFL head coaches whose best days are behind them in the eyes of many, have found themselves back in the headlines. Washington Commanders head coach Rivera responded to claims made by defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. Del Rio essentially downplayed the events of Jan. 6 2021, calling the events at the capitol a "Dust-up."

In response, the head coach fined and publicly condemned the defensive coordinator's statements. He was charged $100,000 and the fine was sent to the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund. In response to the statement, Jeff Fisher furiously clapped back at the head coach, slamming the decision and ultimately calling for the head coach to "keep his mouth shut."

Here's how he put it, according to OutKick The Tailgate via Sports Illustrated:

"Politics is getting into everything right now and it doesn't need to. The Rivera and Del Rio stuff, I mean come on, give us a break...Leave that stuff alone, there's too much going on right now. I went down the middle my whole career and I respected everybody for whatever they believed in and everyone should have an opportunity to talk about what they believe in."

Marcus Spears @mspears96 Thoughts on Jack del Rio comments Thoughts on Jack del Rio comments https://t.co/SFexUjFZoG

He continued, essentially calling the head coach a liar:

"But to create narratives that aren't true...on first glance, I was a little disappointed with Ron. I was teammates with Ron, and for him to come out, it was like some speech writer wrote his statement. And it's not true."

He continued, incorrectly stating that there were no deaths in the event:

"There were not deaths, like he mentioned...there weren't deaths, and he put that in his statement...just tell the truth and if you don't know it then keep your mouth shut."

According to APnews, five people died on January 6th. Additionally, hundreds of injuries occurred during the chaos of the day.

Nick Adams @NickAdamsinUSA Ron Rivera’s attack on future hall of fame coach and patriot Jack Del Rio is disgusting, dishonorable, and unequivocally un-American.



I stand with Jack Del Rio 100%! Ron Rivera’s attack on future hall of fame coach and patriot Jack Del Rio is disgusting, dishonorable, and unequivocally un-American.I stand with Jack Del Rio 100%! https://t.co/ZYHyKaDX4v

Jeff Fisher's career

Los Angeles Rams v New England Patriots

Long-time NFL fans will likely remember Jeff Fisher, but at this point, an entire generation may not know his story. He played for the Chicago Bears from 1981-1984 before joining the coaching ranks. Fisher's NFL coaching career began in 1986. Between 1986-1993, he served in various assistant and coordinator roles for the Philadelphia Eagles, St. Louis (now Los Angeles) Rams, San Francisco 49ers and the Houston Oilers.

In 1994, he took over as interim head coach for the Oilers and eventually won the job permanently in 1995. He coached the team from 1995-2010, taking the team to a Super Bowl appearance in 1999. In total, he spent 17 years with the team, helping the team get to the playoffs six times as the head coach.

Fisher was there for the transition from the Houston Oilers to the Tennessee Oilers, and then finally to the Tennessee Titans that we know today.

After his time with the Titans ended, Fisher joined the St. Louis Rams and coached the team from 2012 to 2016. He was fired during the season immediately after the team moved to Los Angeles. The Rams replaced him at the end of the season with current Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean McVay.

