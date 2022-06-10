"Poking this little racial bear" - Former Washington RB issues warning to Commanders DC Jack Del Rio

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio is known as a tough love sort of coach, but his off-field comments have colored his reputation in a different way. Del Rio recently tweeted his skepticism about the seriousness of the events that took place on January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol, and he later doubled down on his comments at team minicamp on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

"Businesses are being burned down, no problem... and then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down... and we're gonna make that a major deal."



In response, former Washington running back Brian Mitchell shared his opinion of Del Rio’s opinion on the January 6th attack on the Capitol. Appearing on 106.7 The Fan, Mitchell did not hold back his thoughts and even insinuated that someone might escalate things further with Del Rio for his inflammatory comments.

Mitchell candidly remarked:

"Listen, I see a lot of stuff going on with this team right now, and this is where I’m about to go the hell off, and I get so sick of it. Where we have a coach who we sit up here and we try to put on a pedestal as ‘he’s this disciplinarian,’ and he’s got a damn defensive coordinator who constantly pokes the goddamn bear. You’ve got an undisciplined D-coordinator, but you want your football team to be disciplined?"

Mitchell went on to explain why Jack Del Rio might find himself in a physical altercation:

"And I’m supposed to give a damn about somebody out there in practice, t-shirt and pants and they had a collision? I’m supposed to care about that stuff? Hell with that! I care about him getting his damn D-coordinator under control before somebody beats his ass up! That’s what I care about.

"I care about somebody stopping this man from constantly poking this little racial bear, what he’s doing. That’s what I care about. June 8th, I care about somebody having a damn collision? Wow! Guess what? I want them to have more collisions, so they can learn how to have collisions on the damn football field.”

Jack Del Rio has issued an apology for his remarks

Perhaps, due to internal pressure or the fact that Jack Del Rio wanted to sincerely apologize for his comments, the Washington Commander defensive coordinator released a statement of apology.

In the statement, Del Rio expressed his regret at his choice of words:

"Referencing that situation as a dust-up was irresponsible and negligent and I am sorry."

Brian Mitchell is a 13-year NFL veteran who played from 1990 - 2003. He was with the Washington Redskins from 1990 to 1999, then played for the Philadelphia Eagles for two seasons before wrapping up his career with the New York Giants in 2003.

