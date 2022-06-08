Commanders stay mum over defensive coordinator's comments on Washington riots

The Commanders have made no comments so far regarding defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio's remarks on the Washington riots of 2020, questioning why there were no arrests made. His remarks came in the wake of the impending opening hearing regarding last year's January 6 Capitol riots in response to a tweet from Norm Eisen's 'Guide to the January 6 hearings'.

As the 1/6 Committee hearings draw near, we must understand the whole story of January 6th. In our new @BrookingsGov report, we offer a guide, including potential federal and state criminal charges for Trump and his allies.

According to Del Rio, there is a double standard present regarding the separate events:

“Would love to understand 'the whole story' about why the summer of riots, looting, burning and the destruction of personal property is never discussed but this is??? #CommonSense.”

Would love to understand "the whole story " about why the summer of riots, looting, burning and the destruction of personal property is never discussed but this is ???

The Commanders have had a nightmare offseason

Re-naming the Washington Football Team and giving the D.C. metro area's pro football team a mascot after the Redskins controversy that engulfed the 2010s should have been the launching point of a fortune change. This has been far from the case, however.

The Commanders have been involved in several offseason controversies, with this one barely registering on the Richter scale.

The main issue that may get Dan Snyder fired this offseason is the toxic workplace environment the Washington franchise has been allegedly harboring, especially for female employees. Snyder is still dealing with the collateral damage of his own scam scheme of season ticket holders to steal from his most loyal fans as well.

Last week, the Committee on Oversight and Reform, whose primary target is Snyder, broadened the scope of its congressional investigation to include the NFL. A June 22 hearing requiring the presence of commissioner Roger Goodell will examine "the NFL's role in setting and enforcing standards across the League, and legislative reforms needed to address these issues across the NFL and other workplaces."

According to Illinois Democratic Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, the league has not been forthright about its own investigation into the Commanders over the years:

"The NFL really needs to answer the question of why it conducted the investigation in the way it did and why hasn't it brought transparency as to how the investigation was conducted. It's in their best interest to come and tell their own side of the story in a manner they would find illuminating for us. What I find often on Capitol Hill is that when a party comes forward voluntarily as opposed to being subpoenaed, it ends up having a better chance of being able to explain the situation rather than events overtaking it."

Wherever this leads, it won't be good for the Commanders' soon-to-be-fallen commander, Dan Synder.

