"Who wouldn’t love to have him?" - Broncos RB Melvin Gordon fuels Aaron Rodgers trade speculation

Seemingly every day, another rumbling about Aaron Rodgers going to Denver appears in the news.

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon has now thrown in his two cents about the idea of the MVP coming to the mile-high city. Gordon spoke on the FanDuel show More Ways to Win with Lisa Kerney, who asked him about the opportunity concerning the quarterback.

"I mean, we heard about it the first year," Gordon said. "...We thought that Aaron Rodgers was going to come in and it ended up not happening and now we are really hearing about it now. So... it's a chance, but we can't get our hopes up too high..."

"It's crazy, man," Gordon added. "We loved the guys that were in the room. Let's not take credit or discredit them for what they've done but... he's a Hall of Famer. Who wouldn't like to hang with [Aaron] Rodgers, right? Hopefully it works out for [Rodgers] to come [to Denver]."

With the MVP on the roster, most would expect the Broncos to jump from last place in the division to possibly first. That said, in a division with the Chiefs and Justin Herbert, the 38-year-old signal-caller would have his work cut out for him. However, a safe bet would put the team in the playoffs if they had Green Bay's quarterback in tow.

Denver Broncos: orange is the new green for Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravens

After years of top 15 picks, the Broncos' roster is in great shape. They have playmakers on both sides of the ball, especially on offense. The team has the aforementioned Melvin Gordon, Javonte Williams, Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Noah Fant, KJ Hamler, and a stout secondary as good and deep as any.

Put simply, if one drops Rodgers into the middle of that roster, the team will be going places.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter By winning his fourth NFL MVP award tonight, Aaron Rodgers now trails only Peyton Manning, who five NFL MVP awards. By winning his fourth NFL MVP award tonight, Aaron Rodgers now trails only Peyton Manning, who five NFL MVP awards.

The Broncos recently hired the Packers quarterback's offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to be their head coach, whom the No. 12 has been openly fond of. Part of the decision to hire Hackett was seen by many as a move made with the hopes of enticing the signal-caller himself.

Denver Broncos 365 @DailyBroncos “We’re hearing a lot about it…. Who wouldn’t love to have Aaron Rodgers” - Melvin Gordon “We’re hearing a lot about it…. Who wouldn’t love to have Aaron Rodgers” - Melvin Gordon https://t.co/d5uLiPUWd5

With Hackett, many expect him to draw several additional coaches from the Green Bay Packers. As such, Denver is rapidly becoming a place that is different from the quarterback's current team but similar enough to feel somewhat familiar. If Rodgers were to come to Denver, he would presumably not need to learn a new scheme, which is the bane of quarterbacks in their final years in the NFL.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Aaron Rodgers after accepting his MVP award tonight: “I have not made any decision yet.” Aaron Rodgers after accepting his MVP award tonight: “I have not made any decision yet.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Will the No. 12 come to Denver? The quarterback has said it is not going to take long to make the decision. As such, one would hope a decision is made in the coming weeks.

Edited by Piyush Bisht