Broncos Super Bowl-winning CB gives clear verdict on Bo Nix vs. Justin Herbert career debate

The Bo Nix vs. Justin Herbert debate was at the center of talks when former Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. appeared on an "Up & Adams" episode with host Kay Adams on Tuesday.
Adams asked the Broncos' Super Bowl-winning CB:
“20 years from now, how will we look back at Bo Nix vs Justin Herbert? Who will end up having the better career? If you had to guess.”
Harris Jr. replied,
“That's going to be tough, right there. Oh man, you put me in a pickle right here. It's hard. Okay, Justin started out very hot, right when you got Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, right there. Bo didn’t had the luxury of having those two out of the gate."
However, Harris isn’t ready to crown Herbert just yet. He believes Nix has a real shot at surpassing the Chargers QB, especially with Sean Payton calling the shots in Denver.
Nix made an impact in his debut NFL season. At just 25, the rookie quarterback exceeded expectations by throwing 29 touchdowns, registering 3,775 passing yards, and adding 430 yards on the ground.
Bo Nix impresses in rookie season as Ed McCaffrey praises him
Nix earned praise from Broncos wide receiver Ed McCaffrey in an exclusive interview with RG. The former Oregon Ducks QB helped the Broncos to their first 10-win season and playoff berth since their 2015 Super Bowl run.
McCaffrey believes the team and head coach Sean Payton made a brilliant choice drafting Nix, calling it a home run decision.
“I see a strong arm. I see incredible accuracy, really good footwork. He doesn’t take a lot of sacks, one of the least sacked quarterbacks in the league. That was something that Sean Payton emphasized before last season. I think they accomplished that,” McCaffrey said in an exclusive interview with RG.
McCaffrey said that having fast receivers and running deep and across the middle can help if Nix gets enough time. It opens the field and gives him more options to make big plays. Like Chris Harris Jr. above, even McCaffrey has the same outlook on Bo Nix under the tutelage of Sean Payton.
