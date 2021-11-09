"That sh*t disrespectful" - Broncos wideout not pleased with Cowboys' early fourth-down attempts

The Denver Broncos' beatdown of the Cowboys in Big D was nothing short of one of the most shocking games of the entire NFL season. The Cowboys went into the game 6-1 riding a six-game win streak. Meanwhile, the Broncos barely escaped with a win over the 2-6 Washington Football Team and were 1-4 over their previous five games. Put simply, the Broncos were massive underdogs.

The Cowboys seemed to have bought into their own hype and wanted to blow out the Broncos and end the game early. Hence, when they went for it on fourth down during their first possession of the game, it was no surprise.

Leading Broncos wide receiver's reaction to the Cowboys' fourth-down gambles

However, the first big surprise set the stage for the game. The Cowboys didn't get the fourth-and-one conversion. The Cowboys would try again multiple times but would get stopped every single time, finishing 0-4 in the game. The Broncos' leading receiver in the game, Tim Patrick, had something to say about the repeated fourth-down attempts.

"Disrespectful," Patrick said of Dallas going for it. "That [expletive's] disrespectful. They trying us. And that's what happens when you try us."

Patrick caught four passes for 85 yards and a touchdown as the team's leading receiver. Most of his production came on a fly route that Teddy Bridgewater was able to hit deep near the front pylon of the endzone for a touchdown. Teddy Bridgewater gave his thoughts on the Cowboys' attempts on fourth down.

"You take the field with a little anger, honestly," quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said. "It's like, 'Hey, man, they're going for it because they're saying our offense is not going to score or something.' We talked about it in the huddle, and we used it as motivation. … It's one of those deals where you take the field and OK, you have a little added motivation to it. You can see that today."

Bridgewater completed 19 of 28 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown in the contest. Bridgewater was 5-11 in 2020 with the Carolina Panthers. Through nine games, he has already matched his team's win total from last year. Additionally, Bridgewater's 14 touchdown passes put him one short of tying his season-best in the NFL.

Historically, Denver has defeated the Cowboys in every matchup since they played in 1995, as the FOX telecast explained. This was the second time the Broncos played the Cowboys in the Dak Prescott era. In their previous game in 2017, the Broncos won big as well. They won 42-17 with Trevor Siemian at the helm.

