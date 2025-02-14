"Bros obsessed with himself" - NFL fans have their say as Jalen Hurts’ hoodie turns heads at Eagles Super Bowl Parade

Jalen Hurts wore a hoodie during today's Super Bowl parade for the Philadelphia Eagles which got a lot of fans talking on social media.

Ad

Hurts was seen wearing a hoodie that read "Love, Hurts," likely referencing both his last name and today being Valentine's Day. Check it out in the video below.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This received mixed reactions from fans on social media, with some poking fun at Hurts and others praising the clever hoodie.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Need that hoodie," a fan said.

"Take my money I need this," another wrote.

"Nice, a hoodie with the two best quarterbacks of the 2020 class on it," wrote another.

Jalen Hurts silences doubters with Super Bowl LIX victory

The Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this week was satisfying for Hurts in many ways. Leading up to the game, many analysts speculated that the Eagles' key to victory was getting their run game going on the back of star rusher Saquon Barkley.

Ad

It was suggested that if the Chiefs were able to stop Barkley from having a dominant performance and force Hurts to throw the ball more than usual, it would set Kansas City up for success. However, come game day, it was Hurts who led the Eagles in rushing with 11 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

As for the passing game, Hurts threw the ball 22 times, completing 17 of those passes, racking up 221 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. His efforts earned him Super Bowl MVP, and with the victory, Hurts earned the first Super Bowl ring of his career.

Ad

NFL: Super Bowl LIX Philadelphia Eagles Championship Parade - Source: Imagn

It was quite a storybook ending for Hurts' 2024 season, as he failed to defeat the Chiefs in his first-ever Super Bowl appearance in 2023. Now, with arguably the most talented roster in football, the Eagles head into the offseason looking like they could very well make it back to the Super Bowl next season.

That's without considering what offseason moves Eagles general manager Howie Roseman makes via free agency or the 2025 NFL Draft. His signing of Barkley last year proved to be a major component in getting Philadelphia to the promised land, as they established themselves as the most dominant rushing attack in the NFL this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback