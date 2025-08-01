Browns' $100,500,000 star recruits Terry McLaurin as Commanders WR requests trade out of Washington amid contract standoff

The Washington Commanders acquired Terry McLaurin in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. The wide receiver has been demanding a new contract extension in the offseason. However, there has been a stalemate in the negotiations for weeks.After failed attempts at reaching a finalized deal, Terry McLaurin took a major step in his NFL career. On Thursday, the 2x Pro Bowler requested a trade from the Commanders. This comes after he attended the team's training camp despite failed contract negotiation attempts and being placed on the PUP list due to an ankle injury.Several players and teams are trying to entice Terry McLaurin to join their team. One of them is Cleveland Browns CB Denzel Ward. The 4x Pro Bowler, who signed a five-year deal worth $100.5 million in 2022, shared a message for the Commanders WR on X.&quot;My Ohio State brother Terry McLaurin would look fire in a Cleveland Browns jersey. I'm just saying,&quot; Ward wrote.Both Ward and McLaurin played for the Ohio State Buckeyes during their collegiate career. The WR joined the team in 2014, whereas the Browns cornerback enrolled a year later.Last season, McLaurin helped the Commanders finish second in the NFC East with a 12-5 record. They made it to the playoffs but lost to the Eagles in the NFC Championship game. The wide receiver recorded 1096 yards and 13 TDs receiving during the regular season.Denzel Ward is not the only one eyeing Terry McLaurin amid his trade requestApart from the Browns star, another player is interested in making McLaurin a part of his team. Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Curl believes that the 2x Pro Bowler will be a great fit for the team.After McLaurin's trade request, Curl shared a three-word message for the wide receiver.&quot;Pull up 17,&quot; Curl wrote on X.The Rams already have Davante Adams and Puka Nacua as part of their WR depth chart. Thus, it would not make sense for them to acquire McLaurin, who is seeking to be the highest-paid receiver in the league.Will the Commanders be ready to part ways with him or finally agree to his demands in the coming days?