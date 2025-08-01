  • home icon
  "Washington truly is allergic to success" - NFL fans react as Terry McLaurin requests trade from Commanders amid contract drama

“Washington truly is allergic to success” - NFL fans react as Terry McLaurin requests trade from Commanders amid contract drama

By Andre Castillo
Published Aug 01, 2025 01:02 GMT
Pittsburgh Steelers v Washington Commanders - Source: Getty
Terry McLaurin has been with Washington throughout his entire career - Source: Getty

Terry McLaurin wanted a long-term extension from the Washington Commanders and he may have found a way to force it out of them.

On Thursday, the one-time All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl wideout requested a trade out of the only team he has played for in his career.

Fans shared their reactions, from projected trade destinations to lamenting about Washington's inability to retain top-tier contributors.

"Washington truly is allergic to success," one rued.
"He’s a Packer," another guaranteed.
"Commanders need to pay Terry," one insisted.
"Welcome to the New England Patriots, Terry," another predicted.
"Why tf would he do that? Bro finally got his QB," one groaned.
"Charger I fear," another thought.

After skipping the first few days of preseason camp, McLaurin reported on Sunday but "held in." He told the media that not joining his teammates in drills was "tough" to do, but ultimately he still cherished them and the fans' support.

"It feels good... They showed me a lot of love and support. You lose sight of some things when the business gets involved, but I never lost sight of the way they supported me. It's business, but it has nothing to do with them."
Meanwhile, general manager Adam Peters said of contract negotiations:

"It's the nature of our business. You'd like to get these things done quicker, but it doesn't always happen that way... Whatever happens along the way, just understand he's a great player and we want to keep him here."

Adam Schefter: Terry McLaurin wants more money than $150-million 2019 draftmate

Terry McLaurin's desired contract is not known, but Adam Schefter has a benchmark: DK Metcalf, who was drafted in the same year as him (2019) and is on a five-year, $150-million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Monday's episode of Pat McAfee's eponymous show, he said:

"I wouldn't think that Terry is going to take less than that, and I think he wants considerably more than that... Washington, they're not there right now. They love and value Terry McLaurin, but they love and value him at a different price. So, these two sides right now seem apart on a deal. They don't seem close today."
The Commanders' first game will be against the New York Giants on September 7. Kickoff is at 1 pm ET on Fox.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
