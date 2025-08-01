“Washington truly is allergic to success” - NFL fans react as Terry McLaurin requests trade from Commanders amid contract drama

Terry McLaurin wanted a long-term extension from the Washington Commanders and he may have found a way to force it out of them.On Thursday, the one-time All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl wideout requested a trade out of the only team he has played for in his career.Jordan Schultz @Schultz_ReportLINKBREAKING: #Commanders All-Pro WR Terry McLaurin has requested a trade, multiple sources tell me.Fans shared their reactions, from projected trade destinations to lamenting about Washington's inability to retain top-tier contributors.&quot;Washington truly is allergic to success,&quot; one rued.&quot;He’s a Packer,&quot; another guaranteed.&quot;Commanders need to pay Terry,&quot; one insisted.&quot;Welcome to the New England Patriots, Terry,&quot; another predicted.&quot;Why tf would he do that? Bro finally got his QB,&quot; one groaned.&quot;Charger I fear,&quot; another thought.After skipping the first few days of preseason camp, McLaurin reported on Sunday but &quot;held in.&quot; He told the media that not joining his teammates in drills was &quot;tough&quot; to do, but ultimately he still cherished them and the fans' support.&quot;It feels good... They showed me a lot of love and support. You lose sight of some things when the business gets involved, but I never lost sight of the way they supported me. It's business, but it has nothing to do with them.&quot;Meanwhile, general manager Adam Peters said of contract negotiations:&quot;It's the nature of our business. You'd like to get these things done quicker, but it doesn't always happen that way... Whatever happens along the way, just understand he's a great player and we want to keep him here.&quot;Adam Schefter: Terry McLaurin wants more money than $150-million 2019 draftmateTerry McLaurin's desired contract is not known, but Adam Schefter has a benchmark: DK Metcalf, who was drafted in the same year as him (2019) and is on a five-year, $150-million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.On Monday's episode of Pat McAfee's eponymous show, he said:&quot;I wouldn't think that Terry is going to take less than that, and I think he wants considerably more than that... Washington, they're not there right now. They love and value Terry McLaurin, but they love and value him at a different price. So, these two sides right now seem apart on a deal. They don't seem close today.&quot;The Commanders' first game will be against the New York Giants on September 7. Kickoff is at 1 pm ET on Fox.