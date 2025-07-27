"It’s tough": Terry McLaurin breaks silence on contract hold-in as Commanders WR reports to training camp

After missing a good chunk of the offseason, Terry McLaurin reported to Washington Commanders training camp on Sunday. He has been in a contract hold-in with the franchise as he is seeking an extension; however, there has been no update on the situation.Following training camp, the star wide receiver broke his silence on his contract. A reporter asked McLaurin how it feels to watch his team practice on the field without him. He said that it was tough to see the action from the sidelines, but he's trying to take care of business one day at a time.&quot;Yeah, man, it's tough,&quot; McLaurin said. &quot;But you know, it's the business right now. Just trying to take things day by day.&quot;Terry McLaurin's Washington Commanders teammate Zach Ertz makes his feelings known about the wide receiver's contract situationWashington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz was asked about Terry McLaurin's contract situation. Ertz said he hopes his teammate gets paid what he wants, but he's going to stay away from the business side of things.&quot;As a player who has gone through public contract situations, I appreciated that my teammates weren't out there giving their opinions and everything like that,&quot; Ertz said on July 16, via the &quot;Up and Adams&quot; show.&quot;So I'm not going to come out here and say one thing. ... I'm rooting for Terry. I hope he gets paid as much as he wants to get paid. But in terms of the business side of it, I'm gonna stay far away from that.&quot;McLaurin is in the final year of his contract. The wide receiver is coming off an impressive 2024 season where he made 82 catches and recorded 1,093 yards and 13 touchdowns.It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for McLaurin, and if his contract situation would be resolved soon.