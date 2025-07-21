"Browns aren’t counting on Shedeur Sanders to be ready right away": Insider hints at future outlook of Coach Prime's son ahead of training camp

Coach Prime’s son, Shedeur Sanders, will be under the scanner as the Cleveland Browns training camp begins. With veterans set to report to training camp on Tuesday, the rookie QB out of Colorado is grinding behind the scenes.Sanders, who had a draft slide before Cleveland traded up for him, is part of a four-way quarterback battle that includes Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco, and Kenny Pickett. On Monday, The Athletic's Browns insider Zac Jackson reported that Sanders is under close watch inside the building.Sanders showed his accuracy in spring workouts, but coaches might want more than highlight throws. Deion Sanders' son still needs to show maturity in his play style and shake off college habits under pressure.&quot;In a wide-open, four-man quarterback competition this summer, Sanders will have to show he’s capable of commanding the huddle, mastering the playbook and avoiding some of the mistakes against pressure that evaluators didn’t like from his college tape,&quot; Jackson wrote.&quot;The Browns aren’t counting on Sanders to be ready right away, but their quarterback competition could go a dozen ways.&quot;If Sanders can quiet the noise and deliver in camp, he might crash the QB depth chart sooner than expected.Also read: &quot;Shedeur was supposed to go 1st round&quot; - Shilo Sanders mimics Deion Sanders while messing with lady customer at KFC drive-through in TampaInsider lists reasons backing Shedeur Sanders to be QB1The Browns’ QB battle is getting juicier by the day, and NFL insider John Frascella is all in on Shedeur Sanders as QB1. On Monday, Frascella dropped ten reasons on X backing the former Colorado star to start Week 1.His biggest point? There’s zero pressure in Cleveland. With the Browns’ win total set at a league-worst 4.5, Frascella believes it’s the perfect environment to roll the dice on Sanders.While Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel are known commodities, Frascella says Sanders brings the “upside of the unknown.” He even argued the rookie might secretly be the best quarterback on the roster.Beyond the field, Frascella sees Sanders as a marketing goldmine, calling him the most talked-about player of the offseason.Also read: “He’s got ways to go”: Insider lists Shedeur Sanders' limitations as QB battle heats up ahead of Browns training camp