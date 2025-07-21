  • home icon
  "Browns aren't counting on Shedeur Sanders to be ready right away": Insider hints at future outlook of Coach Prime's son ahead of training camp

"Browns aren’t counting on Shedeur Sanders to be ready right away": Insider hints at future outlook of Coach Prime's son ahead of training camp

By Prasen
Published Jul 21, 2025 21:23 GMT
Cleveland Browns OTA Offseason Workouts - Source: Getty
Insider hints future outlook of Shedeur Sanders ahead of training camp - Source: Getty

Coach Prime’s son, Shedeur Sanders, will be under the scanner as the Cleveland Browns training camp begins. With veterans set to report to training camp on Tuesday, the rookie QB out of Colorado is grinding behind the scenes.

Sanders, who had a draft slide before Cleveland traded up for him, is part of a four-way quarterback battle that includes Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco, and Kenny Pickett. On Monday, The Athletic's Browns insider Zac Jackson reported that Sanders is under close watch inside the building.

Sanders showed his accuracy in spring workouts, but coaches might want more than highlight throws. Deion Sanders' son still needs to show maturity in his play style and shake off college habits under pressure.

"In a wide-open, four-man quarterback competition this summer, Sanders will have to show he’s capable of commanding the huddle, mastering the playbook and avoiding some of the mistakes against pressure that evaluators didn’t like from his college tape," Jackson wrote.

"The Browns aren’t counting on Sanders to be ready right away, but their quarterback competition could go a dozen ways."
If Sanders can quiet the noise and deliver in camp, he might crash the QB depth chart sooner than expected.

Insider lists reasons backing Shedeur Sanders to be QB1

The Browns’ QB battle is getting juicier by the day, and NFL insider John Frascella is all in on Shedeur Sanders as QB1. On Monday, Frascella dropped ten reasons on X backing the former Colorado star to start Week 1.

His biggest point? There’s zero pressure in Cleveland. With the Browns’ win total set at a league-worst 4.5, Frascella believes it’s the perfect environment to roll the dice on Sanders.

While Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel are known commodities, Frascella says Sanders brings the “upside of the unknown.” He even argued the rookie might secretly be the best quarterback on the roster.

Beyond the field, Frascella sees Sanders as a marketing goldmine, calling him the most talked-about player of the offseason.

Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

