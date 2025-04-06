"Browns are going to ruin his career before it starts" - NFL fans react as Travis Hunter to Cleveland catches steam before draft

Travis Hunter got a final chance to show off his skills during Colorado's recent Pro Day. The two-way star is a projected top-three pick in this year's draft. However, NFL draft analyst Todd McShay made some interesting comments regarding Hunter and the other top-three projected prospects, quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders.

In a tweet he shared on Sunday, McShay reported that the Tennessee Titans, who have the No.1 overall pick, cancelled their private workouts with Travis Hunter and his Colorado teammate Shedeur. Thus, he believes they are geared to select Cam Ward with the No.1 overall pick during the draft.

Todd McShay also said it is now possible that Travis Hunter is selected by the Cleveland Browns at No.2. Thus, this would lead to the Giants either drafting Shedeur or Penn State's Abdul Carter with the third overall pick.

"So the @Titans have respectfully cancelled private workouts with Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, making it all but official they will take Cam Ward No.1. And now I'm starting to hear more and more about Hunter to Cleveland at No.2. That would mean Abdul Carter vs Shedeur for the Giants at No.3 ***Not a difficult decision IMO."

Fans took to the comments to share their thoughts and reactions to Hunter potentially being drafted by the Cleveland Browns. Some believed the franchise would destroy the two-way star's potential in the NFL.

"Browns are going to ruin Travis Hunters career before it starts," one fan commented.

"@Browns please don't take Travis I don't want yall to waste his career," another fan said.

"I have no idea what Hunter would conceivably do to improve the Browns," this fan stated.

Others feel that the Browns, who are in desperate need of a starting quarterback, should not pass up on Shedeur Sanders.

"If you're Cleveland. I don't know how you pass on Shedeur Sanders," this fan said.

" All due respect McShay but I don't see Cleveland passing up on Shedeur IMO," another fan commented.

"Cleveland and NYG will regret it for a long time if they pass on Sanders," one fan said.

The Cleveland Browns need to polish their offense if they want to achieve success in the NFL. One of the major requirements for them is in the quarterback department. The disastrous $250 million Deshaun Watson deal and his disappointing performance have left them in turmoil.

Thus, there is a possibility that the Browns address their quarterback needs through their first-round pick in the Draft. However, they could also decide to acquire a rare two-way talent like Hunter and then trade up in the first round and draft a quarterback.

Ex-NFL star believes Travis Hunter's calling in the NFL is at the CB position

Hunter has expressed his desire to continue playing both sides of the ball professionally. However, there is an air of uncertainty about whether he will be allowed to do so by the franchise that drafts him.

Former NFL star turned analyst Ryan Clark has a different opinion. After Colorado's Pro Day, Clark shared a tweet on X talking about how he believes Travis Hunter will find success playing as a cornerback in the league. He also explained the reasoning behind his opinion.

"I'm a weirdo, but I think it's a huge deal that Travis Hunter didn't catch with gloves at pro day without. Showed how sticky his hands are. No better tracker of the ball, or ball skills in this draft...Which is why DB should be his primary position. Bet you didn't think it was going there, 75 catches and you're a good wideout. 7 interceptions makes you 1st team all pro at corner."

Hunter has the potential to become a future NFL superstar. However, it will be interesting to see if the team that drafts him strategizes his usage on both offense and defense.

