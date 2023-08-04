AFC opponent Joe Thomas watched Peyton Manning draw more than a few free agents to the Denver Broncos during his time with the team during the early-mid 2010s. However, it wasn't enough. Heading into 2015, he wanted an upgrade for his protection. He wanted Joe Thomas. The offensive tackle was the best Cleveland Brown during the 2010s.

Of course, the Browns were about as likely to let the lone franchise darling go as a Marvel villain would be to let the damsel in distress go. That said, Manning had a poopy plan of action. According to the Adam Schefter podcast, via Dov Kleiman on Twitter, the Broncos quarterback pushed the offensive tackle to break into the general manager's office 007 style and "make a stink" on his desk.

Here's how the former lineman relayed what was said to him by Manning:

"‘Joe, I think you should go up to your GM’s office and make a stink. Literally, I want you to go up there, pull your pants down, and make a stink on his desk.'"

Joe Thomas' career revisted as Browns tackle joins Hall of Fame

Joe Thomas at SiriusXM At Super Bowl LIV - Day 3

Of course, what would be the most scandalous story of the year never took place. Thomas went on to finish his career with the team. It turned out that Denver didn't need him anyway as it won the Super Bowl to wrap Manning's career.

The Browns' star offensive lineman played more than a solid decade for the organization, never missing a snap from 2007 until 2016. Eventually, the injury bug did bite in 2017, and it ended up being his final year with the organization. His best rating was 92.9 per PFF.

He dropped below 80 just once in his entire career, including the year that he suffered an injury. He broke 90 four times, or more than once, every three years on average. After leaving the field for the final time, the next big accomplishment was dropping the weight he kept on for the NFL.

In 2023, he looks almost unrecognizable with a normal frame. It goes to show that sometimes, offensive linemen also keep a body type they find undesirable. The lineman has joined the Hall of Fame and will be enshrined in Canton until the end of time or at least until the NFL goes out of business one day.