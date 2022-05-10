“I don’t see him giving up a dime” - Browns insider doubtful QB will take pay cut to help orchestrate a trade

Baker Mayfield is still employed by the Cleveland Browns, despite having no intention or desire to be with the team that drafted him first overall in 2018. Mayfield hasn't been traded due to a subpar 2021 season and has a high guaranteed salary of $18.5 million in 2022.

With the NFL draft in the rear-view mirror, Mayfield is staring at a scenario where he may have to take a pay cut to find a trade partner. However, Browns insider Tony Grossi doesn't envision the former Heisman Trophy Winner being a fan.

In Grossi's latest column, the insider stated that he doesn't see Mayfield sacrificing a dime. Grossi also said the two sides need to come to some sort of compromise. Grossi wrote:

"I don’t see Mayfield voluntarily giving up a dime of the $18.858 million guaranteed him. But the two sides should put aside their differences because it is in the best interest of both parties to move on."

Grossi also wrote that Mayfield may show up for offseason practices. By showing up when he's not wanted by his team, Cleveland may have to cut him rather than wait for a trade partner to emerge.

"Mayfield could press the issue and report to the team when mandatory activities begin, such as June minicamp and training camp. That would pressure the Browns to move him either by trade or release because that is when he truly would be a distraction. The Browns would not be able to prevent Mayfield from attending. It would be so awkward, like a divorced spouse crashing the ex’s second wedding."

Regardless of how Mayfield exits Cleveland, the sooner it can happen, the better. Although Cleveland is insistent on a return on investment with Mayfield, there's simply no trade partner that's wanted to take him on.

Who could emerge as a trade partner for Browns QB Baker Mayfield?

Baker Mayfield vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Trade partners for Mayfield are dwindling daily. The Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers are the only legitimate quarterback-needy teams that remain in the NFL.

The Seahawks have appeared content with Drew Lock or Geno Smith being their Week One starter. The Panthers have been floated around as an interested suitor, but they're not in a hurry to take him off Cleveland's hands.

IG: JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson My understanding is the door isn't 100% shut on the #Panthers and talks regarding Baker Mayfield, but I certainly received the impression that Carolina isn't in any rush, nor are they pressed, per league source. They will roll as is, if need be, per league source. @BovadaOfficial My understanding is the door isn't 100% shut on the #Panthers and talks regarding Baker Mayfield, but I certainly received the impression that Carolina isn't in any rush, nor are they pressed, per league source. They will roll as is, if need be, per league source. @BovadaOfficial

Mayfield's salary is the most prominent obstacle preventing Mayfield from being moved elsewhere.

NFL insider Albert Breer confirmed that on the Rich Eisen Show Monday. Given Deshaun Watson's looming legal situation, Cleveland views Mayfield as an insurance policy.

This saga doesn't appear to have an end in sight anytime soon. As a result, it will continue to be one of the most publicized storylines in the NFL until there's a resolution.

Edited by Nick Goodling