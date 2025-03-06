Browns insider drops truth bomb on concerning narrative of Shedeur Sanders being “brash” in pre draft process

Shedeur Sanders has faced a lot of criticism in recent weeks. Many negative narratives have been surrounding the Colorado quarterback's being "brash" and "arrogant" in the pre-draft process.

His draft stock has taken a hit, with many suggesting quarterback-needy teams like the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders could pass on Sanders.

However, Cleveland Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot has come to Sanders' defense. In a recent story on cleveland.com, Cabot revealed the truth behind the AFC North team's evaluation of the Colorado quarterback.

"The Browns first met with Sanders one-on-one at the East-West Shrine Bowl in January and came away impressed," wrote Cabot. "They didn't find him to be arrogant or brash but confident and engaging. They liked all of the good things his Hall of Fame dad poured him into him, but appreciated that he's his own man."

"He [Sanders] exhibited the excellent leadership qualities they're looking for in a quarterback, as did Ward, whom they also like a lot. They also formally interviewed Sanders at the Combine -- where neither he nor Ward worked out -- and cemented what they already knew: that Sanders has what it takes to lead the franchise if they draft him."

Apart from Cabot, various other people have also defended Sanders. Former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman recently called out the anonymous NFL quarterback coach who said concerning things about the Colorado star.

This report from Cabot should help clear the negative perception of Sanders, who has had success everywhere he has played. During his time at Colorado, the 23-year-old quarterback threw for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions, completing 71.8% of his throws in 24 games.

Cleveland Browns could still avoid drafting Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders: 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

Although the Browns have good remarks about Shedeur Sanders, it does not mean the franchise will definitely draft him. Cleveland currently has the second overall pick, and with Cam Ward expected to get selected with the first overall pick, the AFC North franchise could go with Abdul Carter instead of getting a quarterback.

Myles Garrett wants out of Cleveland, and the Browns will likely trade him. As a result, getting Carter makes a ton of sense for them. The Browns could go with Sam Darnold or Kirk Cousins this season, as getting a veteran player will be better for them while Deshaun Watson recovers from injury.

SK's Tony Pauline has projected the New Orleans Saints to draft Sanders with the ninth overall pick in his latest mock draft. Sanders with the Saints could be fun, as the city will love him, and the quarterback will have the opportunity to work with Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and Alvin Kamara, who will make his job easier.

