Richard Sherman is well known for being one of the most vocally outspoken players in recent NFL memory. And as a sportscaster, he has channeled that energy and passion into a defense of Shedeur Sanders.

During combine week, an anonymous NFL coach called the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback "brash" and "arrogant" when speaking to Josina Anderson. On Wednesday's episode of his podcast, the former cornerback was enraged at the remarks (Timestamp: 23:38):

“If he can play the game, it doesn't matter. But if you can't put your name behind it, shut up. ... I don't appreciate guys trying to slander guys and trying to paint guys in a negative light to try to affect their livelihood. Like, I'm not about that. You coming off arrogant and brash.

"What benefit do you receive by saying this? You feel like, 'Oh, man, let me get this out for everybody so that they know this kid is who he truly is.' Like, why aren't you telling how any quarterback interview (went)? Why am I not hearing what Jaxson Dart's personality is, what Cam Ward's personality is?"

In two seasons and 24 games as a Buffalo, Sanders had 651 completions for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns and a passer efficiency rating of 160.0.

Richard Sherman weighs in on Travis Hunter's NFL potential, Shohei Ohtani comparisons

Sticking to the subject of Colorado prospects, Richard Sherman also gave his thoughts on how Heisman-winning cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter would fare in the NFL (Timestamp: 11:38):

"For better or worse, I'd play him at corner. I'll let him (have the) spotlight at receiver, but I think the greatest effect he could have is at corner. But as he's said multiple times, he wants to do full time both. ... It would be something incredible: to make him a unicorn. He's a once-in-a-lifetime kind of player that we've never seen."

He also gave his verdict on the comparisons to Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher/hitter Shohei Ohtani:

"That's debatable. That's all subjective to how hard you think baseball is versus how hard you think football is. ... But if I just looked at it somewhat objectively, I think it's more physically demanding what Travis Hunter is trying to do and what he wants to do in the NFL."

As a Buffalo, Hunter caught 149 passes for 1,873 yards and 19 touchdowns in 21 games. He also had 62 tackles (43 solo), 16 pass deflections and seven interceptions.

