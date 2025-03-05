Peter King makes feelings known on Shedeur Sanders' "brash" attitude as criticism mounts on Colorado star's arrogance

Coming out of the 2025 NFL Combine, there were a lot of people who had their opinion regarding Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders changed due to his interviews. Josina Anderson reported that multiple teams in the top seven of the NFL Draft were unimpressed with Sanders' interview and that caused him to slide down some draft boards.

While appearing on "The Dan Patrick Show", NFL columnist Peter King discussed how he believes that Shedeur Sanders was uninterested in some landing spots and could not have hidden that from the teams.

"Shedeur Sanders, who met with teams at the combine, he probably, probably can basically play the game the way he and his dad think is best for him. Let's just say that Deion and Shedeur believe that 'Don't go to Cleveland, man. It is a graveyard.' And so when you go into your meeting with Cleveland, you don't have to say, 'Oh, man, I'd love to go to Cleveland. Here's what I'll do. I'm going to help you change your culture all that.'"

King continued to discuss how this could just be Shedeur Sanders attempting to control his narrative ahead of the NFL draft, rather than getting drafted to a team he does not want to be part of.

"You talk about guys who are arrogant, maybe, and you talk about a [Dan] Marino or [Tom] Brady. You can be any way you want when you win... All I'm saying is that, the narrative, you know, I think the player has a chance to control before the draft. And has anybody thought that maybe Shedeur Sanders is just trying to control his own narrative?"

Shedeur Sanders finished the 2024 season completing 353-of-477 (74.0%) of his passes for 4,134 yards with 37 passing touchdowns to 10 interceptions.

What team will Shedeur Sanders get drafted to?

While we do not know which teams had the negative meetings with Shedeur Sanders, we can speculate which team will pick him. Some mock drafts have him falling out of the first round entirely, but it is difficult to see that massive of a drop because of meetings.

One team that seemingly will be in the mix to select him is the Las Vegas Raiders, who need a quarterback and have been linked to Sanders in the past. He even tweeted about them after every Raiders game last season, showing some interest. Sanders also sent bold message to the team and made his feelings known about the franchise.

With the New York Giants rumored to be attempting to trade for the first pick, it seems they are more interested in Cam Ward now so expect the Las Vegas Raiders to be selected Sanders.

