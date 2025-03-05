"He came out like gang busters" - Peter King ropes in Deion Sanders' draft antics to call out negativity around Shedeur Sanders

Veteran NFL reporter Peter King weighed into the concerns surrounding Shedeur Sanders after reports indicated that Deion Sanders' son's attitude had rubbed some football executives the wrong way. He harkened back to the time when Prime Time was drafted and how there are parallels from then.

King recollected that Deion Sanders did not fit into what the NFL executives expected back when he was drafted in 1989. The cornerback was on the cover of various magazines and he was impossible to ignore.

"Deion Sanders, I remember this specifically in 1989, when he was in the draft, and he came out like gangbusters, Prime Time, cover of SI [Sports Illustrated], being very, very counter NFL culture."

Peter King further added that Deion Sanders understood the dynamic that if he needed to earn the same as Troy Aikman and Barry Sanders, he could not just be a great player in his position in the draft. He needed to be something bigger than that. It is something the veteran reporter said was smart and made him respect the players, adding,

"And over the years, one of the things that I grew to respect incredibly about Deion Sanders is that he knew that a cornerback in the NFL was not going to make Troy Aikman-Barry Sanders money unless he wasn't just your average everyday great player in the draft. And so he made himself into something that he knew would make him more money, and he was smart."

He then went on to say that he sees the same with Shedeur Sanders as someone who is following in his father's footsteps. He also named that by doing so, the pair might be eliminating teams, like the Cleveland Browns, who might not be the best place for a developing quarterback.

Deion Sanders defends son Shedeur Sanders after negative comments

Peter King was not the only one to defend Shedeur Sanders as his father weighed in saying that the reason the quarterback was being unfairly targeted is because they expected black athletes to be meek. Others defended the Colorado quarterback as well, saying that it has become a yearly news cycle that focuses on targeting one quarterback and making a story out of it.

Adding to that defense were Peter King's comments, which provide a historical parallel to what transpired when Prime Time was drafted and why he might be taking the same tack that his father used to great success.

