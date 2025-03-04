Shedeur Sanders might find himself answering a lot of questions after the NFL Scouting Combine. Even though the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback did not throw in Indianapolis, he became a hot topic of discussion for some of his interviews and statements made during the week.

Most analysts consider Sanders a first-round pick. His father, Deion, coached him in college after he finished a meritorious career with a Super Bowl ring and a Defensive Player of the Year award. As such, he has voiced his confidence to all 32 teams present at the combine.

This exact confidence has been met with skepticism by some NFL coaches. Josina Anderson reported on Monday that a quarterback coach from a team with a top 7 pick has called Shedeur Sanders "brash" and "arrogant" following his interview with the franchise. She did not mention the team.

FOX analyst Bucky Brooks came to the young quarterback's defense. Brooks said a prospect's personality would never be a fit for all teams, but there's no need to attack the character of a young player:

"Every year, we watch a high profile QB deal with this nonsense. No one expects Sanders to be a perfect fit for every coach and organization, but the unnecessary character attacks by NFL personnel and some media members with NFL backgrounds is garbage"

Which coaches could be responsible for criticizing Shedeur Sanders after his combine interview?

Josina Anderson mentioned a top 7 team involved in the situation. While it's not possible to confirm the coach's name exactly, based on the picks, we can narrow the list to a few names.

Above are the names of all teams with a top 7 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and their quarterback coaches.

1: Tennessee Titans (Bo Hardegree)

2: Cleveland Browns (Bill Musgrave)

3: New York Giants (Shea Tierney)

4: New England Patriots (Ashton Grant)

5: Jacksonville Jaguars (Grant Udinski)

6: Las Vegas Raiders (Greg Olson)

7: New York Jets (Charles London)

The Patriots and the Jaguars already have their franchise quarterbacks and are unlikely to even entertain the idea of adding Shedeur Sanders. But the five remaining teams could all be related to the situation.

Until an official report appears confirming the name of the coach, there should be no certainty or blame assigned.

