Browns insider predicts Shedeur Sanders & Dillon Gabriel's future in Cleveland if 2025 NFL season goes south

The Cleveland Browns drafted two rookie quarterbacks in this year's NFL draft. They acquired Dillon Gabriel in the third round and Shedeur Sanders, a projected top-three pick, in the fifth round.

At the moment, both Sanders and Gabriel are fighting for a spot on the Browns roster. While Deshaun Watson continues his recovery, the team also has veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett on the depth chart. Amid this four-way quarterback battle, there is an air of uncertainty surrounding Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel's future with the team.

On Monday, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot shared her thoughts on their future in Cleveland. One fan asked her about the situation for Kevin Stefanski's team if the quarterbacks fail to impress in 2025.

"The Browns won't try to tank, but they have a rough early schedule, and will be hard-pressed to have a winning record at midpoint." Cabot said in an article for Cleveland.com. "In the even that they do, they'll stick with the quarterback who gives them the best chance to win.

"If they're clearly not in the hunt, they'll want to give Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders a chance to play so that they can determine if one of them has a legitimate shot to start for them next season."

Joe Flacco is currently the front-runner to become the Browns' 2025 starting quarterback. The veteran has experience playing for Kevin Stefanski during the 2023 season. Flacco then joined the Colts last season before returning to Cleveland on a one-year deal in April.

Rich Eisen believes it is 'risky' to start either Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel in Week 1

Rich Eisen spoke on the Browns' decision to start a rookie quarterback in Week 1 instead of Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett.

On Saturday, he addressed the rumors of Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel starting for Kevin Stefanski. He placed his confidence in Joe Flacco as the best option at QB1 for the team.

"Dude, I mean, just starting a rookie is really risky," Eisen said on his show. "I just think it's going to be Joe Flacco. If you're the Browns and you're Stefanski, and you start Dillon Gabriel. Hey, he showed us he's got the most... And he goes out against the Cincinati Bengals and doesn't perform well... What, are you just going to pull him?"

"Same thing with Shedeur, right? Either guy. Because if you start them for one or two games and then pull the rug out, what are you going to do? Rotate quarterbacks? Now it looks like you don't have a plan... I think Flacco will perform well. We've seen what he does in this offense. (TS- 0:09)

Last season, the Browns finished fourth in the AFC North. They failed to qualify for the playoffs and could only muster a disappointing 3-14 record.

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

