What happened to Jakeem Grant? Browns wideout receives devastating news ahead of 2022 NFL season 

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant was signed by the Cleveland Browns this off-season and the team had a lot of expectations for the All-Pro returner. On March 16, Grant signed a three-year contract extension with the Cleveland Browns.
Nearly six months later, he won't be playing a down for the Browns this year. Yesterday, Grant went down in practice and was carted off the field. There was a moment of silence in Cleveland as everyone feared it being a season-ending injury.
This morning it was confirmed that Grant suffered a season-ending achilles tear, which will leave him sidelined for the entire season.
As a result, the Browns have already put him on injured reserve and will need to find a new replacement for Grant.
Grant has made second-team All-Pro the last two seasons as a returner, earning his first Pro Bowl last season.
Last season for Chicago, Grant recorded 250 punt return yards with a punt return for a touchdown. He also added 539 kick return yards.
While the Browns have a weak wide receiver unit, Grant was not only expected to play as a returner. The Browns had a lot of plans for him to be on the field as a receiver for them.
The Browns wide receiver depth chart currently consists of: Amari Cooper, who they acquired from the Cowboys this off-season; Donovan Peoples-Jones, David Bell, Anthony Schwartz, Michael Woods II, Ja'Marcus Bradley, and a few others fighting for a roster spot.
Three potential replacements for Jakeem Grant in the Cleveland Browns
Following the devastating news from Jakeem Grant, the Browns will likely try to find a receiver to sign in lieu of losing Grant.
Here are a few options at wide receiver that the Browns could target:
#1 - Odell Beckham Jr.
Could Odell Beckham Jr. have a second-stint with the Browns? Probably not. OBJ would still be a good option for the Browns as he could be a good complimentary number two wide receiver opposite of Amari Cooper. That would give Deshaun Watson two good options that can spread the field.
#2 - Will Fuller
Staying healthy is a big concern for Will Fuller. In his six seasons in the NFL, Fuller has never played a full season. After Houston let him walk in free agency last season, the Dolphins signed him but he only played two games with the team.
He's currently still a free agent, and that could be because teams are worried about his health.
#3 - Cole Beasley
Cole Beasley is more similar to Grant than the other two on this list. Beasley is a smaller, quick, posession receiver, who can be a reliable slot. Beasley has also spent some time early in his career on special teams, so if the Browns want a player most similar to Grant's playing style, they could go with Beasley.