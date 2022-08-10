What happened to Jakeem Grant? Browns wideout receives devastating news ahead of 2022 NFL season 

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant was signed by the Cleveland Browns this off-season and the team had a lot of expectations for the All-Pro returner. On March 16, Grant signed a three-year contract extension with the Cleveland Browns.

Nearly six months later, he won't be playing a down for the Browns this year. Yesterday, Grant went down in practice and was carted off the field. There was a moment of silence in Cleveland as everyone feared it being a season-ending injury.

This morning it was confirmed that Grant suffered a season-ending achilles tear, which will leave him sidelined for the entire season.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Sources: #Browns All-Pro returner and receiver Jakeem Grant is feared to have torn his Achilles in practice today. He’ll have tests to confirm, but would be an incredibly unfortunate reality. Sources: #Browns All-Pro returner and receiver Jakeem Grant is feared to have torn his Achilles in practice today. He’ll have tests to confirm, but would be an incredibly unfortunate reality. Confirmed: The Achilles is torn. Jakeem Grant is out for the season. twitter.com/rapsheet/statu… Confirmed: The Achilles is torn. Jakeem Grant is out for the season. twitter.com/rapsheet/statu…

As a result, the Browns have already put him on injured reserve and will need to find a new replacement for Grant.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Browns have placed WR Jakeem Grant Sr. on injured reserve due to his torn Achilles. Browns have placed WR Jakeem Grant Sr. on injured reserve due to his torn Achilles.

Grant has made second-team All-Pro the last two seasons as a returner, earning his first Pro Bowl last season.

Last season for Chicago, Grant recorded 250 punt return yards with a punt return for a touchdown. He also added 539 kick return yards.

While the Browns have a weak wide receiver unit, Grant was not only expected to play as a returner. The Browns had a lot of plans for him to be on the field as a receiver for them.

The Browns wide receiver depth chart currently consists of: Amari Cooper, who they acquired from the Cowboys this off-season; Donovan Peoples-Jones, David Bell, Anthony Schwartz, Michael Woods II, Ja'Marcus Bradley, and a few others fighting for a roster spot.

Three potential replacements for Jakeem Grant in the Cleveland Browns

Jakeem Grant in a Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns game

Following the devastating news from Jakeem Grant, the Browns will likely try to find a receiver to sign in lieu of losing Grant.

Here are a few options at wide receiver that the Browns could target:

#1 - Odell Beckham Jr.

Could Odell Beckham Jr. have a second-stint with the Browns? Probably not. OBJ would still be a good option for the Browns as he could be a good complimentary number two wide receiver opposite of Amari Cooper. That would give Deshaun Watson two good options that can spread the field.

#2 - Will Fuller

Staying healthy is a big concern for Will Fuller. In his six seasons in the NFL, Fuller has never played a full season. After Houston let him walk in free agency last season, the Dolphins signed him but he only played two games with the team.

He's currently still a free agent, and that could be because teams are worried about his health.

#3 - Cole Beasley

Cole Beasley is more similar to Grant than the other two on this list. Beasley is a smaller, quick, posession receiver, who can be a reliable slot. Beasley has also spent some time early in his career on special teams, so if the Browns want a player most similar to Grant's playing style, they could go with Beasley.

