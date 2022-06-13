"Browns may decide it is just not worth it" - Legal expert believes NFL franchise could sever ties with Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson joined the Cleveland Browns only recently, but massive cracks could already be forming in their relationship.

Most agree that the higher the price tag, the higher the likelihood for Buyer's remorse. With Watson the subject of a massive price tag with a fully guaranteed contract in 2022, the risk of such remorse is likely to be quite high.

According to one analyst, the Browns technically still have a lever they can pull if they want to cut ties with the quarterback. Taking to Twitter, Fox Sports and CBS legal analyst Amy Dash said the team had built a "strong out" into their contract.

This means that if the heat gets too hot for the team, they could move on from Deshaun Watson. Here's how Dash put it:

"The Browns have built a strong out into the contract. If Watson did in fact get massages from 66 different women in 17 months, lawsuit number 24 may be just the beginning. If more criminal complaints are filed, Browns may decide it is just not worth it..."

Amy Dash @AmyDashTV Jenny Vrentas @JennyVrentas Deshaun Watson received massages from at least 66 different women in a 17-month period. Some of these women, speaking publicly for the first time, described experiences that undercut his insistence he was only seeking professional massage therapy: nytimes.com/2022/06/07/spo… Deshaun Watson received massages from at least 66 different women in a 17-month period. Some of these women, speaking publicly for the first time, described experiences that undercut his insistence he was only seeking professional massage therapy: nytimes.com/2022/06/07/spo… The @Browns have built a strong out into the contract. If Watson did in fact get massages from 66 different women in 17 months, lawsuit number 24 may be just the beginning. If more criminal complaints are filed, Browns may decide it is just not worth it... twitter.com/JennyVrentas/s… The @Browns have built a strong out into the contract. If Watson did in fact get massages from 66 different women in 17 months, lawsuit number 24 may be just the beginning. If more criminal complaints are filed, Browns may decide it is just not worth it... twitter.com/JennyVrentas/s…

The tweet came in response to a post by Jenny Vrentes, the New York Times reporter who wrote the article that alleged 66 massage therapists saw Watson in a 17-month span.

Around the same time of the release of the article, two additional victims came forward and accused Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct.

Matt Parrino @MattParrino My heart breaks for every woman who works in the Browns organization. Can’t imagine how hard it has to be to go into that building every day with each new detail of the Deshaun Watson story that comes out. If those in charge did do due diligence and made move anyway… shameful. My heart breaks for every woman who works in the Browns organization. Can’t imagine how hard it has to be to go into that building every day with each new detail of the Deshaun Watson story that comes out. If those in charge did do due diligence and made move anyway… shameful.

In early 2021, 22 massage therapists accused the quarterback of sexual misconduct during private massage sessions. The accusations put him in criminal court, but he ultimately escaped conviction.

However, the accusations kept Watson off the field in 2021. As it stands, he faces 24 accusations and 24 civil lawsuits. An NFL investigation into his acts is also pending.

Deshaun Watson's early career

Divisional Round - Houston Texans v Kansas City Chiefs

Deshaun Watson had been in the league for several years before the accusations began, having been drafted by the Houston Texans in 2017.

By the end of 2019, he had taken his team to the playoffs twice and won a playoff game. After such a strong start to his career, many saw 2020 as a "Super Bowl or bust" year.

Instead, it seemed like only the quarterback showed up for the Texans. He had a career-year in terms of touchdowns and interceptions, but his side went 4-12. Almost as soon as the season ended, Deshaun Watson was on the receiving end of the first 22 accusations.

With another wave of accusations coming to light, many are wondering about Watson's future with the Browns and in the NFL.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far