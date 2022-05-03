"NFL doesn't care about sexual assault" - Fans call out Deshaun Watson investigation after MLB star Trevor Bauer faces two-year suspension

The investigation into Deshaun Watson by the NFL is a topic of interest for fans after MLB handed pitcher Trevor Bauer a two-year suspension. The status of the new Cleveland Browns quarterback for the new season is now a matter of great speculation and pressure is building on the NFL to reach a conclusion.

One fan compared the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher to the Cleveland Browns quarterback and how one was suspended without pay while the other was rewarded with a contract. They beleive that the NFL doesn't care about sexual assault:

✒ML📚 @MFL____ Trevor Bauer, Dodgers pitcher, was suspended w/o pay for 2 years for accusations of domestic violence.



Deshawn Watson, NFL quarterback, was just given a 5-year contract worth $230 million, while under investigation for sexual assault.



Another sports fan noted that the only difference between the two was that neither one was convicted:

This fan said, "Go figure!" when it came to the Dodgers pitcher and Cleveland quarterback:

Janice Davidson @JaniceD77363253 Trevor Bauer suspended by MLB for 2 years.

Deshaun Watson gets $230 million contract from Browns.

Sports attorney Dan Lust said one of these two players has 22 active cases against them while the other has zero:

Dan Lust 🎙 @SportsLawLust Trevor Bauer just got suspended for 2 years.



Deshaun Watson got a $230M fully guaranteed contract.



This fan is confused as to why one is suspended for two years while the other one is playing this season:

Another fan told Commissioner Roger Goodell to suspend the quarterback:

This fan notes that the status of both players marks the difference between MLB and the NFL:

A Cleveland Browns fan said that if MLB can suspend Bauer for two full seasons, then it's only fair that the NFL suspends Cleveland's' quarterback for two full seasons as well:

Another user tweeted that the biggest casualty of Bauer's suspension are the Browns, because Watson might get a similar suspension:

This fan said that they couldn't believe we live in a world where Bauer gets suspended and Watson gets a raise:

Jerica @jericalrogers Can’t believe we live in a world where Trevor Bauer get suspended for 2 seasons after not being charged with DV or SA after an investigation but Deshaun Watson gets a raise? And likely to play?



Deshaun Watson, the NFL and the Civil Lawsuits

Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson

Last year, 22 women filed civil lawsuits against the Browns quarterback in Harris County, Texas. All 22 women have the same attorney and make very similar claims of sexual misconduct and coercion in their complaints against him.

All 22 plaintiffs worked as independent private massage therapists and alleged that a 26-year-old reached out to them via social media to employ them for a massage session.

Cleveland fans will likely be watching the situation unfold with concern. With Baker Mayfield desperately seeking a trade, Jacoby Brissett will likely fill in at quarterback in the event of a suspension.

With the investigation ongoing, we'll have to wait and see what the NFL decides to do and what the punishment will be for the quarterback.

