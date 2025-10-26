Browns owner Jimmy Haslam gives clear verdict on Kevin Stefanski's future ahead of Patriots showdown

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam got honest about head coach Kevin Stefanski's future with the team. According to an article published by The Athletic's Diana Russini on Saturday, Haslam remains confident that his coach can lead the franchise to success.

Ad

"Kevin's done a really good job with us, and we've had some tough breaks," Haslam said. "A big trade (Deshaun Watson trade) we made didn't work out, and, you know, we're all suffering from that.

"Kevin, I thought, really did a great job of rallying the troops last week at a really critical time. You find out about leaders when things are bad, not when they're good, and he did a good job last week."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kevin Stefanski was hired by the Browns in 2020 on a five-year deal. So far, he has led the team to playoff appearances. In June 2024, they provided him with a contract extension after an 11-6 campaign and a playoff appearance during the 2023 campaign.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Unfortunately, last season, the Browns had a disappointing showcase. They finished fourth in the AFC North with an underwhelming 3-14 record. This raised questions about Kevin Stefanski's fit with the franchise, putting him on the hot seat.

Ad

However, the Browns decided to retain him as the head coach. So far, after seven games this season, the team once again finds itself in a difficult position with a 2-5 record. They also have had difficulties in the quarterback position despite signing two rookies, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.

The Browns kicked off the season with veteran Joe Flacco as the QB1. However, he was benched for Dillon Gabriel after losing to the Detroit Lions in Week 4. Flacco was then traded to the Bengals on Oct. 7. This resulted in Gabriel taking over as the starting quarterback.

Ad

JJ Watt shares his thoughts on Kevin Stefanski's decision not to bench Dillon Gabriel for Shedeur Sanders despite offensive struggles

Shedeur Sanders was a projected top-three pick before the 2025 NFL draft. However, Coach Prime's son ended up going to the Browns with the 144th pick. He is currently serving as the backup on the depth chart, still waiting to make his official debut for the team.

Ad

Last Monday, retired NFL star JJ Watt shared his thoughts on why Kevin Stefanski and his team will not start Shedeur in place of Dillon Gabriel.

"If the Browns thought Shedeur Sanders would give them a better chance to win, he would start. And maybe that day does come. I know there are many people out there very much looking forward to seeing what he's capable of at this level if given the chance. Myself included.

Ad

"But jobs and livelihood are on the line, coaches and front offices don't just hold players back for no reason. They need to win and they need to win fast. They'll do whatever it takes for that to happen. The Browns offense hasn't scored over 17 points in 11 straight games. They have clearly been offensive struggles, regardless of who's been playing the QB position."

Ad

JJ Watt @JJWatt @NFLonCBS If the Browns thought Shedeur Sanders would give them a better chance to win, he would start. And maybe that day does come. I know there are many people out there very much looking forward to seeing what he’s capable of at this level if given the chance. Myself included. But jobs

Ad

Will Kevin Stefanski and his team take advantage of the winning momentum after last week's 21-6 victory over the Miami Dolphins?

The Browns will face the Patriots this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.