Browns are planning to trade Shedeur Sanders post-training camp after fierce QB1 battle with Dillon Gabriel, hints ex-Packers QB

By Prasen
Published Aug 04, 2025 05:34 GMT
Cleveland Browns Training Camp - Source: Getty
Source: Getty

Shedeur Sanders may be in for a tough awakening with the sword of being cut from the Browns roster hanging over his head, according to former Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert.

The rookie QB and son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders was sidelined from team drills on Saturday with arm soreness, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. While the team hasn’t confirmed the severity, the timing has fueled speculation. Replying to Schefter’s report, Benkert tweeted:

“This is what they do before a trade.”
Sanders’ battle for QB1 against Dillon Gabriel has been anything but close. Gabriel, Cleveland’s third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, has consistently taken more reps and sits firmly ahead of Sanders on the depth chart, as per The Athletic’s Zac Jackson.

Meanwhile, veteran Joe Flacco has surged to “strong favorite” status after sharp performances at training camp. The injury only deepens concerns about Sanders’ future.

If Benkert’s hunch is correct, Sanders’ Browns stint could be over before Week 1, with a trade coming post-training camp. The Browns' crowded QB room just got even messier, and Coach Prime's son might be the odd man out.

NFL insider gets honest on Shedeur Sanders vs Dillon Gabriel battle

With the Browns QB battle in full swing, NFL insider, Zac Johnson of The Athletic, laid out the reality between Sanders and Gabriel. According to Jackson, Gabriel is above Sanders in coach Kevin Stefanski's eyes. However, the former Oregon Duck QB has been “wildly inaccurate” recently, leaving questions about whether he’s ready to be trusted as QB2.

Shedeur Sanders, meanwhile, has impressed in flashes. The 23-year-old has delivered the “best throw of the day” on multiple occasions during camp and shown off his much-talked-about accuracy, even if he hasn’t been perfect every session.

Joe Flacco will probably start for Brown in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season as Kenny Pickett’s hamstring injury has shifted the competition’s dynamics.

Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Edited by Bhargav
