"He broke the agreement": Shedeur Sanders draft controversy deepens as Antonio Brown accuses owner Jimmy Haslam 

Shedeur Sanders was projected as a top-three pick in this year's NFL draft. However, Coach Prime's son fell out of the first four rounds and the Cleveland Browns acquired him with the 144th pick in the fifth round.Shedeurs' fall in the draft sparked rumors of a possible collusion by NFL team owners against Coach Prime's son.On Tuesday, speaking to the press at training camp, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam stated that it was not his decision to take Shedeur in the fifth round as general manager Andrew Berry picked him.&quot;We had a conversation early that morning, and then we had a conversation later that day,&quot; Haslam said. &quot;That's Andrew Berry's call. Andrew made the call to pick Shedeur, just like who's gonna start or what play we're gonna call is Kevin's call, that's Andrew's call. He made the call.&quot;After Haslam's statement, former NFL star Antonio Brown accused the Browns owner. Brown accused Haslam of being afraid to admit that he broke an agreement he had with the other 31 teams about not picking Shedeur.&quot;Jimmy doesn't want to publicly admit he broke the agreement between the 31 other teams,&quot; Brown wrote.Shedeur Sanders is in a four-way battle to become the Browns' starting quarterback. Apart from the rookies, Kevin Stefanski's team also signed Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett to short-term deals this offseason.Insider shares true feelings about Shedeur Sanders' chances of becoming Browns' QB1Amid the team's ongoing training camp, there is an air of uncertainty surrounding Shedeur Sanders' future with the Browns. While some project him as the QB1 for the 2025 season, many believe that the other candidates are better suited to lead the team.During an appearance on ESPN Cleveland, Tom Izzo talked about Coach Prime's son. According to him, Dillon Gabriel has been making waves compared to Shedeur at camp.&quot;There are people still writing that the Browns have a four-man quarterback competition. I don't believe it,&quot; Izzo said. &quot;I think Pickett has the chance first, and I think they want to see Dillon Gabriel sooner rather than later.&quot;&quot;Now where Flacco fits in, I have no idea. And Shedeur (Sanders) is just going to ride the pines. They didn't give him a chance against the first team for a reason. I don't think they think Shedeur is ready yet, and that's why they didn't let him face the first team. Which I think is BS! I wanted to see him. If you're not good enough, then fine, let's see it, but at least give the kid a chance.&quot;Despite not getting first-team reps at camp, Shedeur could get his opportunity during the team's preseason games. The first preseason game is against the Panthers on August 8.