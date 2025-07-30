  • home icon
  "First time in history": Shedeur Sanders linked to $4,800,000,000 NFL franchise by 2x Super Bowl winner 

“First time in history”: Shedeur Sanders linked to $4,800,000,000 NFL franchise by 2x Super Bowl winner 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Jul 30, 2025 04:15 GMT
Cleveland Browns Training Camp - Source: Getty
Shedeur Sanders is gearing up for his debut in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns. After drastically falling to the fifth round as a projected first-rounder, the quarterback is currently in the middle of the team's training camp, competing in a four-way competition for the QB1 job.

However, reports indicate that Coach Prime's son has not been given a lot of reps at camp, with the focus of the team being on veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, along with 2025 third-round pick Dillon Gabriel. On Tuesday, retired two-time Super Bowl winner Asante Samuel shared his thoughts about Sanders' future with the Browns.

On his podcast "Say What Needs To Be Said," Samuel believed Sanders could get more reps in preseason compared to training camp. He also had an interesting take on the quarterback, saying there is a possibility that the Indianapolis Colts, who are worth $4.8 billion per Forbes, could make a trade for him ahead of the 2025 season.

"They (Browns) open up with the (Carolina) Panthers in preseason, and this may be where Shedeur Sanders gets a lot of reps, a lot of opportunities," Samuel said. "He's going to have the opportunity to show what he can do in the NFL. ... I don't expect Joe Flacco to get into the (preseason) game. But you know what's most important about this game? 32 teams are watching.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Now, he goes out there and does something like he did today, nine for nine, two touchdowns, 32 other teams are watching. Oh man, this might be the first time we see in history that something bizarre happens, where a team tries to make a trade for him, like the Indianapolis Colts..." he added (Timestamp- 46:20 onwards).
youtube-cover
Shedeur Sanders has been given the fewest snaps in training camp so far. However, with Kenny Pickett suffering a hamstring injury, there is a possibility of him moving up the quarterback depth chart ahead of the upcoming season.

Browns owner makes interesting revelation about team picking Shedeur Sanders in 2025 NFL draft

After acquiring Dillon Gabriel in the third round, it was surprising to many when the Browns decided to also acquire Coach Prime's son with the No. 144 pick. However, team owner Jimmy Haslam gave an interesting revelation behind the decision.

While speaking with the press on Tuesday, he said they drafted Shedeur Sanders because of the decision taken by Browns GM Andrew Berry.

"We had a conversation early that morning, and then we had a conversation later that day," Haslam said. "I think we had the right people involved in the conversations at the end of the day. That's Andrew Berry's call. Andrew made the call to pick Shedeur, just like who's gonna start or what play we're gonna call is Kevin's call, but that's, that's Andrew's call. He made the call."
The Browns kick off the 2025 campaign with a Week 1 showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in September.

Who do you think will start under center in Week 1 for the Cleveland Browns? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

